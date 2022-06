RBI to begin three-day monetary policy meet from today, to decide on key rates

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel will begin its three-day deliberations on Monday to decide the next monetary policy in the backdrop of high inflationary concerns and evolving geo-political situation. Read more.

TVS looks to raise up to $5,000 cr in EV push

TVS Motor Co. Ltd is in advanced talks to raise ₹4,000-5,000 crore from private equity firms to fund the expansion plan of the group’s newly formed electric mobility arm, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Read more

Vi looks to grow postpaid user base

Vodafone Idea Ltd plans to grow its postpaid user base and add more high-paying customers to its network through targeted marketing initiatives as part of its broader strategy to boost its average revenue per user.Read more

Inflation relief a mixed bag as prices stay high

A raft of measures by the government over the past month to cool prices has turned out to be a mixed bag so far. While fuel prices have dropped significantly, food prices appeared to be more stubborn, still hovering above where they were a month ago, a Mint analysis showed. Read more

Electric 2-wheeler sales see dip, industry says temporary blip

Registration of electric two-wheelers declined 20% from April to 39,339 in May after a surge in month-on-month sales, according to vehicle registration data on the VAHAN portal. Read more

Chew before swallowing, say AIIMS experts after man chokes on momo

Experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi issued a ‘swallow with care’ warning after reporting a rare case of a man dying from choking on a dumpling.Read more