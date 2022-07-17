Dollar's unstoppable run,gold price outlook and more: Mint Morning Digest

Dollar's unstoppable run,gold price outlook and more: Mint Morning Digest1 min read . 08:29 AM IST
- Read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 17 July, 2022
Mint Morning Digest
Unstoppable dollar risks worsening $71 billion Asia stock exodus
In India, one of the world’s biggest oil importers, the rupee has tumbled to a record low as the nation faces widening current-account and fiscal deficits. Read more
Dollar index to US PMI data: 5 factors that may dictate gold price this week
Gold price ended in negative zone for fifth successive week losing 1.32 per cent in the week gone by. As dollar index climbed to 20-year high last week, spot gold price nosedived to its one year lows. Read more
India, China to hold 16th round of LAC talks today : Report
India and China are scheduled to hold the 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks today at Chushul-Moldo on the Indian side in Ladakh.The latest round of talks comes after a gap of at least four months. Read more
IndiGo not following standard maintenance procedures, Technicians tells Airbus
IndiGo’s technicians wrote a letter to aircraft manufacturer Airbus complaining that their employer was not following standard maintenance procedures leading to risking passengers’ safety. Read more
NEET UG 2022 exam today: Important guidelines for students. Details here
National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct NEET UG 2022 Exam today. The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. Read more
