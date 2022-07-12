Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mint Morning Digest: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view, Twitter shares take a hit and more

The first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe, shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, known as Webb’s First Deep Field,
2 min read . 08:01 AM ISTLivemint

Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 12 July, 2022

RBI allows global trade settlements in  rupees

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced an arrangement for domestic traders to settle imports and exports in rupees, a move experts said is aimed at facilitating trade with sanctions-hit Russia. Read more

Adani’s 5G spectrum auction entry worries telecom investors

The news that the Adani Group, will participate in the 5G spectrum auction, has worried telecom investors. The group, which recently ventured into the cement sector, said in a press release on 9 July that if spectrum is won in the auction it will be used to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security at airports and ports and logistics, power generation and manufacturing operations. Read more

Fixed deposit rates are rising but don’t go overboard on them

The news has been grim for quite some time: Inflation, geo-political tensions, supply chain disruptions and volatile markets. Amid all this, there is still reason to cheer for some investors. Lenders have been increasing interest rates offered on fixed deposits (FDs). But, would it be a smart strategy to increase allocation to FDs, especially with stocks failing to give better returns? Read more

Ammonia, phosphate levels way beyond safety limits in Yamuna

Increased levels of ammonia, phosphates and total dissolved solids (TDS)—way beyond their safety limits— have been observed in the Yamuna, an official of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said. The official said the high levels of these pollutants, insufficient supply of raw water and dry river beds have affected water supply in the national capital. Read more

Twitter shares take a hit after Elon Musk exits 44 billion takeover deal

Following Elon Musk announcing his decision to terminate USD 44 billion takeover deal, Twitter shares witnessed a sharp decline, setting the stage for a legal battle. According to a report by The Hill citing FactSet data published by The Wall Street Journal on Monday, shares currently stand at USD 33.31 each, which is significantly lower than Musk's offer of USD 54.20 per share. Read more

NASA's space telescope reveals sharpest infrared view of the universe to date

President Joe Biden has released one of the James Webb Space Telescope’s first images in a preview event at the White House in Washington. “The first image from the Webb Space Telescope represents a historic moment for science and technology. For astronomy and space exploration. And for America and all humanity," he said. Read more

Why data privacy has become a nightmare for Indian startups

Twitter Inc. recently took the Indian government to court over what it views as “arbitrary" and “disproportionate" directions to take down content and block accounts. Last year, Meta Platforms Inc.’s WhatsApp began legal proceedings in New Delhi against India’s new internet rules demanding traceability of chats. Read more

