Twitter Inc sued Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order him to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share. Read more

Adani arm, Jio, Airtel, Vi vie for 5G spectrum

Adani Enterprises Ltd’s unit Adani Data Networks Ltd, a surprise contender, and the three existing cellphone providers—Bharti Airtel Ltd, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd—are set to fight it out in an auction later this month to secure prized 5G spectrum that may stretch some of their balance sheets. Read more

Improving monsoon to cheer agri-input manufacturers

The improving monsoon is expected to lead to an increase in the sales of agri inputs and bring cheer to manufacturers. It is thus not surprising that stock prices, which had remained subdued during the June quarter, also are rebounding. UPL Ltd, PI Industries, Coromandel International, and Sumitomo are up 10-19% since the June lows, with Sumitomo seeing the maximum gains. Read more

How NRIs can benefit from their NRE, FCNR accounts till 31 October

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently removed the cap on interest rates on foreign currency non-resident bank, or FCNR(B), and non-resident external (NRE) account deposits for the period from 7 July to 31 October. The central bank’s move is aimed at attracting dollars into the country to check the rupee’s fall. Read more

Covid vaccinations for children below 12 may not begin anytime soon

Children below 12 may have to wait longer for covid-19 vaccines despite the drug regulator clearing it in April, as fewer infections and lower mortality among children, as well as limited uptake among children above 12, delay a decision. Read more

How Vedanta's Anil Agarwal became first Indian to list a firm on London Stock Exchange

Mining mogul Anil Agarwal took to Twitter to narrate how he became the first Indian to get his company Vedanta listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2003. Agarwal said he decided to move to London almost "overnight". Read more