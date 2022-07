The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy to allow trade settlements in rupees could lead to greater investments in government bonds and propel India’s exports to sanctions-hit Russia. Read more

As markets fall, what investors should keep in mind when buying on dips

Investing is not a linear journey. Markets sometimes fall or even plummet and portfolios turn red. Investors finds it difficult to arrest the fall in value of their portfolios. Thereafter, investors have to analyse their portfolio and identify weak links. In fact, it is how investors deal with volatility that determines how much they can gain in the long-term. Read more

Adani 5G bid sparks debate over direct spectrum award

Adani Group’s decision to participate in 5G spectrum auctions to launch its captive networks does not derail the plans of other enterprises seeking airwaves through the non-auction route, sector watchers said. Read more

LIC valuation dips ₹40,000 cr on stock market fall, rising rates

Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) has suffered a ₹40,000 crore hit on its valuation due to the extended fall in equity markets and rising interest rates affecting yields from its debt investment, a top executive said. Read more

SBI hikes lending rates with effect from today. Loan EMIs to go up

The State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to increase its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) on loans by 10 basis points or 0.10 per cent. The new lending rates will come into effect from today, July 15. Read more