The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been suspended by FIFA with immediate effect due to "undue influence" from outside parties. The suspension will be lifted once the decision to create a committee of administrators to exercise the authority of the AIFF Executive Committee has been reversed and the AIFF administration has full control over the organisation's day-to-day operations, according to the international governing body of football. Read more here

