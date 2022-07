Oil gained 2.5% on Friday after a US official told Reuters that an immediate Saudi oil output boost was not expected, and as investors question whether OPEC has the room to significantly ramp up crude production. Read more

Amazon pauses work on six new US office buildings to weigh hybrid work needs

Amazon.com Inc is pausing the construction of six new office buildings in Bellevue and Nashville to revaluate the designs to suit hybrid work, the tech giant said on Friday.

Elon Musk seeks to block Twitter request for fast-track trial

Tesla CEO filed a motion on Friday opposing Twitter Inc's request to fast-track a trial over his plan to terminate his $44 billion deal for the social media firm.

India working on next-gen covid vax: NTAGI's Dr Arora

The uptake of vaccine booster doses remains poor across India, Dr NK Arora, chairman of the covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), said, even as the government started a 75-day campaign on Friday to provide free boosters to everyone above 18 at its vaccination centres.

Relief for FMCG cos as input prices ease

Cooling commodity prices are expected to ease the pressure on packaged consumer goods companies, which have taken a series of price hikes to protect margins, company executives and industry analysts said, even though consumers will have to wait longer for relief.

RBI steps in to keep rupee from crossing key 80 mark

The Reserve Bank of India's intervention likely saved the rupee from breaching the psychologically critical mark of 80 to a dollar in the spot market after the currency breached the barrier in the offshore and over-the-counter markets after market hours on Thursday, currency traders said.

CBDT aims to add 12% more tax return filers this fiscal

The Union government is looking to widen the tax base by targeting addition of 12% more new return filers this fiscal against 8% in FY22, an official document showed.