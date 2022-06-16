Mint Morning Digest: US Fed rate hike, Ashneer Grover plans new startup and more

Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 16 June, 2022
5 pressure keys to watch in Asia after Fed's rate hike
Asia traders are waking up to a relief rally across the Pacific after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell promised the biggest rate hike since 1994 won’t be the rule. But nerves are frayed after this month’s market volatility and his warning that growth will slow and unemployment climb could still result in new bouts of risk asset selling. Read more
US Fed hikes interest rate by 75 bps, biggest since 1994
The US Federal Reserve raised their main interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point – the biggest increase since 1994 – as widely expected by traders. The data suggest the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may need to act more decisively, slowing consumer and business spending and the job market to bring prices under control. Read more
Ashneer Grover plans new startup, looks to raise $200 mn
Former BharatPe chief executive and co-founder Ashneer Grover is in talks with US-based family offices and offshore private equity players to raise $200-300 million for starting a new business, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on the condition of anonymity. Read more
MF unit holders must furnish declaration form for opting out of nomination: Sebi
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come out with a circular stating that the mutual fund unit holders must furnish a separate declaration form if they do not want to file a nomination for their holdings. Read more
Bengaluru-based electric 2-wheeler maker Ather Energy has initiated discussions with investment banks, exploring the possibilities of going public in the near future, said two people aware of the development, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Read more
Battle for 5G starts in July, in test for telcos
India will auction 5G airwaves beginning 26 July as the government set the ball rolling for the next round of spectrum sale following an approval from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. Final bids from interested parties have been called by 8 July. Read more
Elon Musk or Warren Buffett? Who’s got it right on EVs
Over a decade ago, Elon Musk scoffed at the idea that China’s BYD Co. was a legitimate competitor. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Now, Warren Buffett-backed BYD is set to wash out its closest rival in China, Tesla Inc. Last week, a BYD executive said that his company was “preparing to supply batteries to Tesla very soon." The potential deal will catapult BYD to become one of the world’s most prominent and largest EV and battery manufacturers. Read more
