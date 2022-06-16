Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mint Morning Digest: US Fed rate hike, Ashneer Grover plans new startup and more

Mint Morning Digest: US Fed rate hike, Ashneer Grover plans new startup and more

Former BharatPe chief executive and co-founder Ashneer Grover.
2 min read . 08:00 AM ISTLivemint

Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 16 June, 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

5 pressure keys to watch in Asia after Fed's rate hike

5 pressure keys to watch in Asia after Fed's rate hike

Asia traders are waking up to a relief rally across the Pacific after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell promised the biggest rate hike since 1994 won’t be the rule. But nerves are frayed after this month’s market volatility and his warning that growth will slow and unemployment climb could still result in new bouts of risk asset selling. Read more

Asia traders are waking up to a relief rally across the Pacific after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell promised the biggest rate hike since 1994 won’t be the rule. But nerves are frayed after this month’s market volatility and his warning that growth will slow and unemployment climb could still result in new bouts of risk asset selling. Read more

US Fed hikes interest rate by 75 bps, biggest since 1994

US Fed hikes interest rate by 75 bps, biggest since 1994

The US Federal Reserve raised their main interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point – the biggest increase since 1994 – as widely expected by traders. The data suggest the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may need to act more decisively, slowing consumer and business spending and the job market to bring prices under control. Read more

The US Federal Reserve raised their main interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point – the biggest increase since 1994 – as widely expected by traders. The data suggest the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may need to act more decisively, slowing consumer and business spending and the job market to bring prices under control. Read more

Ashneer Grover plans new startup, looks to raise $200 mn

Ashneer Grover plans new startup, looks to raise $200 mn

Former BharatPe chief executive and co-founder Ashneer Grover is in talks with US-based family offices and offshore private equity players to raise $200-300 million for starting a new business, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on the condition of anonymity. Read more

Former BharatPe chief executive and co-founder Ashneer Grover is in talks with US-based family offices and offshore private equity players to raise $200-300 million for starting a new business, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on the condition of anonymity. Read more

MF unit holders must furnish declaration form for opting out of nomination: Sebi

MF unit holders must furnish declaration form for opting out of nomination: Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come out with a circular stating that the mutual fund unit holders must furnish a separate declaration form if they do not want to file a nomination for their holdings. Read more

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come out with a circular stating that the mutual fund unit holders must furnish a separate declaration form if they do not want to file a nomination for their holdings. Read more

E-scooter maker Ather Energy tests IPO waters

E-scooter maker Ather Energy tests IPO waters

Bengaluru-based electric 2-wheeler maker Ather Energy has initiated discussions with investment banks, exploring the possibilities of going public in the near future, said two people aware of the development, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Read more

Bengaluru-based electric 2-wheeler maker Ather Energy has initiated discussions with investment banks, exploring the possibilities of going public in the near future, said two people aware of the development, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Read more

Battle for 5G starts in July, in test for telcos

Battle for 5G starts in July, in test for telcos

India will auction 5G airwaves beginning 26 July as the government set the ball rolling for the next round of spectrum sale following an approval from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. Final bids from interested parties have been called by 8 July. Read more

India will auction 5G airwaves beginning 26 July as the government set the ball rolling for the next round of spectrum sale following an approval from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. Final bids from interested parties have been called by 8 July. Read more

Elon Musk or Warren Buffett? Who’s got it right on EVs

Elon Musk or Warren Buffett? Who’s got it right on EVs

Over a decade ago, Elon Musk scoffed at the idea that China’s BYD Co. was a legitimate competitor. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Now, Warren Buffett-backed BYD is set to wash out its closest rival in China, Tesla Inc. Last week, a BYD executive said that his company was “preparing to supply batteries to Tesla very soon." The potential deal will catapult BYD to become one of the world’s most prominent and largest EV and battery manufacturers. Read more

Over a decade ago, Elon Musk scoffed at the idea that China’s BYD Co. was a legitimate competitor. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Now, Warren Buffett-backed BYD is set to wash out its closest rival in China, Tesla Inc. Last week, a BYD executive said that his company was “preparing to supply batteries to Tesla very soon." The potential deal will catapult BYD to become one of the world’s most prominent and largest EV and battery manufacturers. Read more

 

 