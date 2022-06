Stocks are set to extend a selloff Friday on deepening fears of an economic downturn amid sharply tighter monetary policy around the world to tackle damaging inflation. Read more

RBI allows Mastercard to issue new cards after 11-month gap

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted restrictions on global card network Mastercard and allowed it to onboard customers after it demonstrated “satisfactory compliance". RBI had restricted Mastercard from onboarding customers from July last year, citing failure to comply with its data localization norms. Read more

WTO nears landmark global deal after 9 yrs

After a full night of intense negotiations that continued through Thursday, the 164 member countries finally sealed a package deal at the 12th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at Geneva with India leading the course. Read more

State-run OMCs plan EV charging corridors

In their bid to contribute to India’s energy and mobility transition, public sector oil marketing companies (OMC) are focusing on setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging corridors along major national highways. Read more

Power demand will continue to rise, 205 GW is new baseline: RK Singh

Electricity demand in India will continue to grow and remain largely above 205 GW going ahead, Union power minister RK Singh said. Speaking at the India Energy Transition Summit 2022 on Thursday, Singh said power demand in the country will not go back to the pre-covid levels of 160 GW. Read more

Crypto assets may lead to losses for insurers

Crypto assets may lead to unexpected losses and opportunities for new forms of insurance coverage from an underwriting perspective, global reinsurer Swiss Re said in a report. Read more

Elon Musk offers billion-user vision but few details to Twitter staff

Tesla chief Elon Musk pitched a vision on Thursday to the Twitter staff of a one-billion-user platform. However, the world's richest man was hazy on potential layoffs, free speech limits and what's next in his chaotic buyout bid. Read more

Agnipath scheme: Govt extends age limit to 23 from 21

Amid protest against the new model for recruitment of soldiers into three armed services, the Centre has decided to increase the upper age limit for recruitment under the "Agnipath" scheme to 23 years from 21 years for the year 2022. Read more