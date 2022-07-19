Mint Morning Digest: Apple plans to slow hiring, Jio signals 5G blitz and more

Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 19 July, 2022
Apple joins tech giants Amazon, Google, Microsoft in putting a lid on hiring
Apple Inc. is the latest major technology company to rein in hiring and spending plans, adding to the evidence that even Silicon Valley stalwarts are worried about a recession in the coming months. Read more
Jio signals 5G blitz with ₹14k cr auction deposit
Adani Data Networks, the surprise contender for 5G airwaves, has put in a paltry ₹100 crore as earnest money to participate in 5G spectrum auctions, suggesting the company may only bid for airwaves in a few circles for enterprise or captive use, industry experts said. Read more
Bharat Electronics shines on execution; diversification key
Bharat Electronics Ltd’s robust execution of orders in the June quarter (Q1FY23) has set the tone for this financial year. The company can be expected to achieve its FY23 revenue growth guidance of 15% year-on-year (y-o-y) comfortably. Read more
Popular actors double fees as viewership on streaming sites surges
Surging viewership of streaming platforms during the two years of the pandemic helped double the income of actors playing big roles in web shows and take up the wage bills to 50% of production costs at streaming services from less than 10% pre-pandemic, industry experts said. Read more
Rishi Sunak leads new UK PM vote as the race narrows down to four. Details here
Rishi Sunak on Monday was reportedly was leading as he the topped the latest round of voting among the Conservative Party members of Parliament as the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister narrowed down to four, with Tom Tugendhat out of the contest after receiving the lowest votes. Read more
