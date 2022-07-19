Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Mint Morning Digest: Apple plans to slow hiring, Jio signals 5G blitz and more

Mint Morning Digest: Apple plans to slow hiring, Jio signals 5G blitz and more

Apple Inc. is the latest major technology company to rein in hiring and spending plans,
1 min read . 08:09 AM ISTLivemint

Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 19 July, 2022 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple joins tech giants Amazon, Google, Microsoft in putting a lid on hiring

Apple Inc. is the latest major technology company to rein in hiring and spending plans, adding to the evidence that even Silicon Valley stalwarts are worried about a recession in the coming months. Read more

Jio signals 5G blitz with 14k  cr  auction  deposit

Adani Data Networks, the surprise contender for 5G airwaves, has put in a paltry 100 crore as earnest money to participate in 5G spectrum auctions, suggesting the company may only bid for airwaves in a few circles for enterprise or captive use, industry experts said. Read more

Bharat Electronics shines on execution; diversification key

Bharat Electronics Ltd’s robust execution of orders in the June quarter (Q1FY23) has set the tone for this financial year. The company can be expected to achieve its FY23 revenue growth guidance of 15% year-on-year (y-o-y) comfortably. Read more

Popular actors double fees as viewership on streaming sites surges

Surging viewership of streaming platforms during the two years of the pandemic helped double the income of actors playing big roles in web shows and take up the wage bills to 50% of production costs at streaming services from less than 10% pre-pandemic, industry experts said. Read more

Rishi Sunak leads new UK PM vote as the race narrows down to four. Details here

Rishi Sunak on Monday was reportedly was leading as he the topped the latest round of voting among the Conservative Party members of Parliament as the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister narrowed down to four, with Tom Tugendhat out of the contest after receiving the lowest votes. Read more

