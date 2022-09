Twitter account was hacked when offensive tweets were liked: Chaayos CEO

Tea café brand Chaayos was getting trolled on the internet on Thursday for following and liking the social media page of a radical group. Founder and CEO Nitin Saluja claimed that the Twitter handle of Chaayos was hacked for about half an hour when a few offensive tweets were liked.

Explainer | Super typhoon ‘Hinnamnor’, strongest storm of 2022, batters Japan

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm of 2022, is sitting just south of Japan's Okinawa Island with sustained winds of 241 kilometers per hour. According to Japan Meteorological Agency, the Hinmnamnor storm will further move northward to approach the island over the weekend.

After Noida twin towers demolition, What next on its land?

Noida Twin towers, which were demolished on August 28, belonged to Supertech Limited and its land will be used for another residential project after getting due approval from the Noida Authority and consent from the homebuyers of Emerald Court, the company said on Thursday.

INS Vikrant: PM Modi to commission India's first largest indigenous ship today

INS Vikrant, India's largest ship ever built in the country's maritime history will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, at 9:30 am. PM Modi will commission INS Vikrant at the Cochin Shipyard. During the event, PM Modi will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past.

Starbucks appoints new Indian-origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan

The coffee giant Starbucks on Thursday informed that the company has appointed its new Indian-origin Chief Executive Officer, Laxman Narasimhan.

5G connectivity may not cater to budget smartphone buyers

Budget smartphone users will have limited choice of 5G handsets, and 4G devices will continue to dominate the budget segment even after 5G services are rolled out, industry analysts said.

Moody’s cuts India’s growth forecast for 2022 to 7.7%

Moody's on Thursday sharply lowered India's economic growth forecast for 2022 to 7.7% from 8.8% estimated earlier, citing monetary policy tightening, uneven distribution of monsoon rains and slowing global growth.

India's car production jumps 26% in Aug even as retail sales lag

Domestic dispatches of passenger vehicles in August rose 26% from a year ago to over 390,000 units, as automakers ramped up production to stock dealerships ahead of festive season.

Mumbai Metro line-3 trial run begins | Exclusive photos

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) launched the trial run of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line-3 at Sariput Nagar in Aarey Colony in Mumbai.

LIC mulls to raise market share in non-participating business: Chairman

India's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is mulling to raise its market share in non-participating insurance products as well as diversify the channel mix.

India's services exports increased by 20.2% in July, slightly lower than June

The Reserve Bank of India data released on Thursday informed that India's services exports increased by 20.2% year-on-year to USD 23.26 billion in July. Notably, the July exports were lower than USD 25.29 billion in June this fiscal, news agency PTI report said.

Adani Enterprises to be part of Nifty from Sep-end

Adani Enterprises, flagship of the diversified Adani Group, will be included in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Shree Cement will be dropped . The changes will be effective from September 30, 2022.

Sony-Zee $10 bln media play may face changes, delays in India antitrust review

A full-scale antitrust review of plans to create a $10 billion media powerhouse in India by Japan's Sony and Zee Entertainment could force concessions and prolong the process by months at a critical moment for the Indian company.

India's unemployment rate surges to 1-year high of 8.3% in August: CMIE

India's unemployment rate increased to a one-year high of 8.3 per cent in August as employment sequentially fell by 2 million to 394.6 million, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data said.

SBI trims GDP growth forecast to 6.8% for FY23

State Bank of India (SBI) chief economist has revised down India's full-year GDP growth forecast to 6.8 for the financial year FY23. Earlier, the growth forecast was 7.5%. The economist cited statistical adjustments as the reason for lowering the GDP forecast, however, expects growth momentum to increase the pace in the second half of the fiscal.

New safety norms for EV batteries from 1 Oct

The union ministry of road transport and highway on Thursday said that additional safety requirements for battery safety would come into effect from October 1, 2022.

Govt to assist Indian students enrolled in Canadian universities facing visa delays. Details here

Amid issues faced by college students enrolled in Canadian universities, the Indian government has informed that it has taken up the matter with Canada to make sure that students are not affected and added that the country will continue to take measures to assist Indian students who would like to go abroad to study.

18-hour work debate: Why Shantanu Deshpande's LinkedIn post is the brutal truth

Journalism used to be about telling people who didn't know Mr Jones that Mr Jones was dead. Now journalism, at least in its online form, has become about telling people who didn't know Mr Jones that Mr Jones had said something deeply problematic and it's time to cancel him.

WHO warns of more ‘dangerous COVID variants’ in coming days. Read here

Even as COVID infection and death related to it continues to fall, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the possibility of the emergence of deadlier and more infectious coronavirus variant remains and urged all to continue to practice caution.

September may see excess rains as no early withdrawal of monsoon predicted: IMD

Weather forecasters have picked up signs of formation of a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal expecting rains to the parched parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.