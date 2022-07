India eliminated a levy on gasoline exports and cut windfall taxes on other fuels less than three weeks after they were imposed, offering relief for the nation’s No. 1 fuel exporter Reliance Industries Ltd. and top crude explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Read more

Fate of Oberoi Realty stock depends on upcoming launches

Ever since Oberoi Realty Ltd declared its June quarter (Q1FY23) earnings after market hours on Friday, shares of the Mumbai-focused company have gained 6% on NSE, despite some disappointments. Pre-sales at ₹761 crore fell 18% sequentially to a four-quarter low. Reducing inventory of ready projects, seasonality, and higher stamp duty were responsible for the muted sales bookings, analysts said.

RBI stipulates four-tier regulatory structure for urban co-op banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday prescribed a four-tier regulatory structure for urban cooperative banks (UCBs), accepting the recommendation of an expert committee constituted last year to suggest changes aimed at strengthening the sector.

Export benefits for ₹ trade on the cards

A week after the Reserve Bank of India allowed trade settlement in rupees, the department of commerce is set to reach out to the department of revenue on amending the policy provisions that would enable export benefits in cases where the final realization is in rupees.

Call options, credit growth liven up AT-1 bond market

Public sector banks have raised a total of ₹4,000 crore through Additional Tier-1 bonds (AT-1 bonds) this fiscal year, and are expected to raise much more, as they aim to finance credit growth and replace bonds falling due this year.

Indian staff insulated from job cuts at Google, MS, Apple

Indian employees of Google, Microsoft and Apple will see marginal, but definite impact of global cost cutting measures rolled out by the tech giants, including layoffs and cautious hiring, said industry experts.

Is it a good time now to invest in India’s auto sector funds?

The auto sector, it seems, is on a roll now. Easing supply-side constraints, a pick-up in demand, and a fall in crude oil and metal prices— resulting in lower input costs—have all worked in auto manufacturers' favour. It's no wonder then that the Nifty Auto Index hit an all-time high a few days ago.