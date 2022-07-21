Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 21 July, 2022
India’s economic recovery falters as falling rupee, high prices start to bite
India’s economic activity showed early signs of cooling off in June as acute price pressures, rising interest rates, and a falling rupee dampened sentiment after a strong showing the previous month. Read more
Fed to stick to 75 bps hike in July; 40% chance of recession
The U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for another 75 basis point rate hike rather than a larger move at its meeting next week to quell stubbornly-high inflation as the likelihood of a recession over the next year rises to 40%, a Reuters poll of economists found. Read more
Future Retail to enter insolvency
The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday ordered bankruptcy proceedings against debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd and named an interim resolution professional for the Kishore Biyani-led company. Read more
Tuition hub Kota bounces back after covid
Bhadu B. Nagarade is ready with hot idlis and dosas in his food cart at 5am, across the road from Kota’s largest coaching centre, Allen Career Institute’s headquarters. Read more
Polycab India stock needs stable prices and demand revival
The fall in the price of copper and aluminium has weighed on the shares of Polycab India Ltd. The stock is down 22% from its 52-week high of ₹2,820 apiece seen on 22 April. These metals are used in cables and wires. Read more
Will the new KBC campaign draw audiences once more?
Three thought-provoking promotional films have preceded the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) ready for launch on Sony in August. Though crafted in a lighter vein, the films created a buzz on social media for highlighting the perils of fake news circulated via messaging apps and even by TV news channels. Read more
