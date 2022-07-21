Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mint Morning Digest: India’s economic recovery falters, next Fed rate hike and more

Mint Morning Digest: India’s economic recovery falters, next Fed rate hike and more

India’s rupee fell past 80 to a dollar as foreign investors pulled out money amid monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
1 min read . 08:01 AM ISTLivemint

  • Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 21 July, 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India’s economic recovery falters as falling rupee, high prices start to bite

India’s economic recovery falters as falling rupee, high prices start to bite

India’s economic activity showed early signs of cooling off in June as acute price pressures, rising interest rates, and a falling rupee dampened sentiment after a strong showing the previous month. Read more

India’s economic activity showed early signs of cooling off in June as acute price pressures, rising interest rates, and a falling rupee dampened sentiment after a strong showing the previous month. Read more

Fed to stick to 75 bps hike in July; 40% chance of recession

Fed to stick to 75 bps hike in July; 40% chance of recession

The U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for another 75 basis point rate hike rather than a larger move at its meeting next week to quell stubbornly-high inflation as the likelihood of a recession over the next year rises to 40%, a Reuters poll of economists found. Read more

The U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for another 75 basis point rate hike rather than a larger move at its meeting next week to quell stubbornly-high inflation as the likelihood of a recession over the next year rises to 40%, a Reuters poll of economists found. Read more

Future Retail to enter insolvency

Future Retail to enter insolvency

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday ordered bankruptcy proceedings against debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd and named an interim resolution professional for the Kishore Biyani-led company. Read more

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday ordered bankruptcy proceedings against debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd and named an interim resolution professional for the Kishore Biyani-led company. Read more

Tuition hub Kota bounces back after covid

Tuition hub Kota bounces back after covid

Bhadu B. Nagarade is ready with hot idlis and dosas in his food cart at 5am, across the road from Kota’s largest coaching centre, Allen Career Institute’s headquarters. Read more

Bhadu B. Nagarade is ready with hot idlis and dosas in his food cart at 5am, across the road from Kota’s largest coaching centre, Allen Career Institute’s headquarters. Read more

Polycab India stock needs stable prices and demand revival

Polycab India stock needs stable prices and demand revival

The fall in the price of copper and aluminium has weighed on the shares of Polycab India Ltd. The stock is down 22% from its 52-week high of 2,820 apiece seen on 22 April. These metals are used in cables and wires. Read more

The fall in the price of copper and aluminium has weighed on the shares of Polycab India Ltd. The stock is down 22% from its 52-week high of 2,820 apiece seen on 22 April. These metals are used in cables and wires. Read more

Will the new KBC campaign draw audiences once more?

Will the new KBC campaign draw audiences once more?

Three thought-provoking promotional films have preceded the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) ready for launch on Sony in August. Though crafted in a lighter vein, the films created a buzz on social media for highlighting the perils of fake news circulated via messaging apps and even by TV news channels. Read more

Three thought-provoking promotional films have preceded the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) ready for launch on Sony in August. Though crafted in a lighter vein, the films created a buzz on social media for highlighting the perils of fake news circulated via messaging apps and even by TV news channels. Read more

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.