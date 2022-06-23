Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Mint Morning Digest: More rate hikes in store, curbs on atta exports likely and more

Mint Morning Digest: More rate hikes in store, curbs on atta exports likely and more

More interest rate hikes are coming and the resulting spending squeeze will slow down the economy.
2 min read . 08:03 AM ISTLivemint

  • Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 23 June, 2022

Asian markets: Growth worries spur bonds, set to restrain stocks

Asian markets will open Thursday against the backdrop of a rally in Treasuries that was triggered by economic concerns after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the risk of a recession. Read more

Govt may curb atta exports after imposing wheat ban

Wheat should not be converted to “excessive" amounts of atta for exports as wheat is a regulated commodity, food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Wednesday, indicating a possible curb on wheat flour exports. Read more

India and China may be buying more Russian oil than we believe, says US

China and India may be buying more Russian oil than the US previously believed, easing a supply crunch in global markets and potentially driving a recent price decline, one of President Joe Biden’s economic advisers said. Read more

SBI gears up to fight merged HDFC Bank

State Bank of India (SBI) is taking steps to take on the combined strength of Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC) and HDFC Bank, following the merger, chairman Dinesh Khara told shareholders on Wednesday. Read more

More rate hikes in store, MPC warns of economic slowdown

More interest rate hikes are coming and the resulting spending squeeze will slow down the economy, members of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee noted, as the central bank joins a global war against inflation. Read more

Can India turn itself into the next global manufacturing hub?

The first dialogue of Zetwerk Smart Manufacturing Summit 2022, titled ‘Shaping the Future of Manufacturing: Resilience in Supply Chain," saw a cross section of thought leaders from the world of manufacturing come together to discuss what the country needs to get a spot on the global manufacturing map, the roadblocks in the journey, the way forward and the role of supply chain resilience in it. Read more

Centre notifies rules on TDS provision on virtual digital assets

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has amended income tax rules to specify ways to comply with the new tax deducted at source (TDS) provision on virtual digital assets (VDAs) that kicks in from 1 July. Read more

