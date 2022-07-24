Mint Morning Digest: Gold price outlook, ITR filing deadline, Monkeypox and more

Mint Morning Digest: Gold price outlook, ITR filing deadline, Monkeypox and more2 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 24 July, 2022
US Fed meeting to Q2 GDP data: These triggers may impact gold price in near term
Gold prices plummeted to a 16-month low during the week, amid rapid interest rate hikes by the key central banks in their fight against widespread inflationary pressures, which suppressed the investment appeal of the metal. Read more
Covid, Zika, Swine Flu, Ebola and Monkeypox: When does WHO sound its highest alert
A Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) is the rarely used top alert available to the World Health Organization to tackle a global disease outbreak. The WHO on Saturday declared the surge in monkeypox to be a PHEIC after experts reviewed the situation at an emergency committee meeting two days earlier. Read more
Infosys Q1 results preview: High costs may impact EBIT margin, PAT likely to record single-digit growth
IT-giant Infosys is set to announce its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). Unlike other quarters, this time Infosys has scheduled to present quarterly results on Sunday. It is expected that Infosys is likely to record single-digit growth in PAT on a year-on-year basis, while the bottom line may sequentially dive. Read more
Income tax return filing last date July 31: What govt says on extending deadline
The last date to file income tax return (ITR) for FY 2021-22 is 31 July and still many taxpayers haven’t filed their returns, hoping that the government might extend the deadline for the same like the previous two years. Over the last two financial years, the government had extended the deadline for filing ITRs to ease compliance for taxpayers battling covid pandemic. Read more
Delay in TDS return filing may cost ₹10k penalty, ₹200 late fee per day
Any delay in filing of tax deducted at source (TDS) return on or before the due date, will welcome a late filing fee of ₹200 for every day till the failure continues. Also, there are possibilities a taxpayer may end up losing all the claiming amount in the TDS due to late filing fees. Read more
