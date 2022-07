The stock-broking firm controlled by Asia’s richest financier is bringing beleaguered peers from India’s small towns into its fold as the company seeks a larger share in the sector that drew record revenues of $3.5 billion last year. Read more

Dollar firm as US Fed meeting and growth risks dominate

The dollar was on a firm footing on Monday, as traders brace for a sharp U.S. interest rate hike this week and look for safety as data points to a weakening global economy. Read more

World’s key workers threaten to hit economy where it will hurt

The pandemic has put unprecedented strain on global supply chains -– and also on the workers who’ve kept those systems running under tough conditions. It looks like many of them have had enough. Read more

IT system compromised, says Policybazar; authorities informed

The parent company of Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Ltd, PB Fintech, on Sunday said that the IT system of the firm was hacked on July 19 and subsequent corrective action was taken. Read more

5G sale starts on Tuesday; no aggressive bids expected

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are set to fight it out to secure bandwidths for rolling out 5G networks starting Tuesday when the government will put airwaves worth ₹4.3 trillion on sale. Read more