Mint Morning Digest: RBI guarding rupee, Akasa may take to sky soon and more

Mint Morning Digest: RBI guarding rupee, Akasa may take to sky soon and more2 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 25 June, 2022
RBI guarding the rupee from high volatility: Patra
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Michael Patra on Friday confirmed that the central bank is intervening in the market to defend the rupee, though it is not targeting any specific level for the domestic currency. Read more
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air to start flight operations by July-end
Akasa, India’s newest airline, will conduct a proving flight with the country’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation as early as next week as it looks to start commercial services by around the end of July, Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube said Friday. Read more
Covid’s return forces firms to rework plans
Companies are advising employees to stay at home once again and drop non-essential travel while putting key business decisions on hold, amid a sudden resurgence of the covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Cryptocurrency TDS may impact long-term liquidity
A new tax regime that is set to be imposed on the sale of virtual digital assets, or cryptocurrency tokens, may not have a big impact in the short run. However, in the long term, the additional tax deducted at source (TDS) of 1% could affect overall liquidity in the crypto market once the sector bounces back, said experts. Read more
Not gold or bank FD, Jefferies finds this asset as top investment by Indians
Amid soaring inflation and slowdown worries, investors are busy finding out safe haven for their money. While some are batting in favour of gold,others are opting for short-term debt instruments like bank fixed deposits (FDs) and other deposits. But, if we go by the Jefferies findings, around half of the Indian household savings in March 2022 has been invested in real estate properties whereas bank deposits and gold are at a distant second and third most preferred asset investment options. Read more
NPS pension calculator: How to get monthly income of ₹2 lakh
National Pension System (NPS ) is a government-backed pension scheme, which gives exposure in both equity and debt instruments. Like Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, etc., this voluntary contribution pension system is an EEE instrument where an investor is given income tax exemption on maturity and the whole pension withdrawal amount. Read more
