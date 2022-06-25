Mint Morning Digest: RBI guarding rupee, Akasa may take to sky soon and more

Amid soaring inflation and slowdown worries, investors are busy finding out safe haven for their money. While some are batting in favour of gold,others are opting for short-term debt instruments like bank fixed deposits (FDs) and other deposits. But, if we go by the Jefferies findings, around half of the Indian household savings in March 2022 has been invested in real estate properties whereas bank deposits and gold are at a distant second and third most preferred asset investment options. Read more