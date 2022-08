Japan’s Rakuten Group aims to hire about 1,000 new employees in India over the next two years. The company, which already has around 2,000 employees in India, opened a new office in Bengaluru on Thursday, which is its largest office outside its home base in Japan. The office has a capacity for housing more than 3,000 employees and will operate as a product, engineering, and advanced research facility for the Rakuten Group, under its India arm, called Rakuten India. Read more here