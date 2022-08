A Twitter user has slammed the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for allotting upper berths to senior citizens of his family. He wondered “What kind of software is being used" to allot berths to senior citizens. Read more here

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League title, finishes 1st with 89.08m throw

Once again, Olympic champion and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history as he became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League Meeting title by winning the Lausanne league. In his first attempt, he hurled the spear 89.08m to seal his victory in his own style, according to the news agency PTI.

Noida twin tower demolition: One nautical mile of air space briefly unavailable for flights on Sunday

The Noida Authority has said that one nautical mile of air space around the twin tower demolition site will remain briefly unavailable for flights on 28 August.

US market nosedives after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell crushed Wall Street's hopes

The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell crushed Wall Street's hopes of the bank lowering its high interest rates soon in an effort to control inflation, causing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to drop more than 1,000 points on August 26.

IRCTC withdraws tender to monetise customer data over privacy concerns

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), due to privacy concerns, withdrew a contentious tender for the employment of a consultant to monetise its passenger and freight customer data, officials said on August 26. The railroads' ticketing and catering division told Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology that it was abandoning the tender.

Shashi Tharoor led parliamentary panel summons Twitter, IRCTC: Here's why?

The microblogging site Twitter and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have been summoned to appear before the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Aug 26, 2022.

FIFA lifts bans on AIFF

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on 26 August announced that its Bureau council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence.

Maharashtra govt starts free travel scheme in MSRTC buses for those above 75

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has said people above the age of 75 can travel for free on its buses from Friday.

Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may lead to bankruptcy, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday said that freebie politics is used at the cost of taxpayers' money and may push the state towards "imminent bankruptcy". Moreover, it ordered the formation of a three-judge bench to hear all the pleas against the practice of political parties promising pre-elections handouts.

IMD warns of natural calamity, issues yellow alert for these states. Check weather updates here

The India Meteorological Department on Friday has warned of yellow alert in Uttarakhand region, while predicting heavy rainfall in Odisha and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

UK Scale-up visa: Check benefits, eligibility and application details

In a bid to attract world's top talents, the UK government has introduced new Scale-up visa and pointed out 'it will help the country's top high-growth businesses to attract skilled professionals, including scientists, engineers, architects, programmers, to work for them.'

CJI-designate U U Lalit will prioritise these 3 areas in his 74-day tenure

Chief Justice of India designate, U U Lalit is set to become the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday 27 August. On the eve of him taking charge from outgoing CJI N V Ramana, Lalit chalked out three priorities he would endeavor to fulfill during his 74 day tenure.

Jharkhand Governor to take call on CM Soren's 'disqualification' as MLA on 27 August. 10 points

Amid a political crisis situation in Jharkhand, the Election Commission of India has recommended to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and the state's chief minister Hemant Soren be disqualified as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Ferrari 296 GTB launched in India at this price: Know price, features and more

The Italian supercar brand Ferrari has launched its 296 GTB in India at a price of ₹5.40 crore (ex-showroom). The automaker claims that the 296 GTB is the first road car with a six-cylinder engine as the previous ones were marketed under the long-defunct Dino brand.

Vivo X Fold S features leaked: What to expect

Vivo X Fold S has been one of the much awaited smartphones currently. Recently, the leaks of this smartphone have surfaced online. As per the fresh leaks, the smartphone is expected to pack a battery of 4,700mAh with 80W wired charging support. Moreover, the Vivo X Fold S is said to be an upgraded version of the Vivo X Fold with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice

India, the world's biggest rice exporter, is considering whether to restrict exports of 100% broken rice, government and industry officials told Reuters on Friday, after the paddy area has been reduced by a lack of rainfall.