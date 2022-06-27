Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mint Morning Digest: Bankruptcies offer new biz opportunity, Ikea India loss widens and more

1 min read . 08:00 AM ISTLivemint

  • Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 27 June, 2022

Stock rally’s durability key issue for traders amid high inflation, monetary tightening

Stocks may extend a rally Monday though questions abound about how long the bear market can be kept at bay amid high inflation, monetary tightening and the risk of a recession. Read more

Bankruptcies offer new biz opportunity for  consultants

Several consulting firms and insolvency professionals are exploring plans to set up units that specialize in running bankrupt businesses after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) proposed changes to allow entities to run insolvent companies, industry executives said. Read more

Ikea India loss widens to 807 crore in fiscal 2022 amid pandemic lockdowns

Swedish furniture and home furnishings retailer Ikea’s Indian unit widened its net loss to 807.5 crore in the financial year ended March 2021 from 720.7 crore in the previous year, according to the latest available data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler. Read more

Russia defaults on foreign debt for first time since 1918

Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century, the culmination of ever-tougher Western sanctions that shut down payment routes to overseas creditors. Read more

Tweaks may raise GST on water pumps, room rents in hospitals

The tax burden could increase on items like water pumps, dairy machinery, leather products and solar water pumps, and services like hospital rooms with rent above 5,000 a day and hotel accommodation cheaper than 1,000 a night, if the proposals of a ministerial panel are cleared at the Goods and Services Tax Council’s meeting this week. Read more

Lamborghini finds more first-generation, non-metro buyers

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is witnessing the emergence of a new class of buyers in India—the first-generation entrepreneur who doesn’t live in a big metro. Read more

