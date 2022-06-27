Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 27 June, 2022
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Stock rally’s durability key issue for traders amid high inflation, monetary tightening
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Stock rally’s durability key issue for traders amid high inflation, monetary tightening
Stocks may extend a rally Monday though questions abound about how long the bear market can be kept at bay amid high inflation, monetary tightening and the risk of a recession. Read more
Stocks may extend a rally Monday though questions abound about how long the bear market can be kept at bay amid high inflation, monetary tightening and the risk of a recession. Read more
Bankruptcies offer new biz opportunity for consultants
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bankruptcies offer new biz opportunity for consultants
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Several consulting firms and insolvency professionals are exploring plans to set up units that specialize in running bankrupt businesses after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) proposed changes to allow entities to run insolvent companies, industry executives said. Read more
Several consulting firms and insolvency professionals are exploring plans to set up units that specialize in running bankrupt businesses after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) proposed changes to allow entities to run insolvent companies, industry executives said. Read more
Ikea India loss widens to ₹807 crore in fiscal 2022 amid pandemic lockdowns
Ikea India loss widens to ₹807 crore in fiscal 2022 amid pandemic lockdowns
Swedish furniture and home furnishings retailer Ikea’s Indian unit widened its net loss to ₹807.5 crore in the financial year ended March 2021 from ₹720.7 crore in the previous year, according to the latest available data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler. Read more
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Swedish furniture and home furnishings retailer Ikea’s Indian unit widened its net loss to ₹807.5 crore in the financial year ended March 2021 from ₹720.7 crore in the previous year, according to the latest available data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler. Read more
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Russia defaults on foreign debt for first time since 1918
Russia defaults on foreign debt for first time since 1918
Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century, the culmination of ever-tougher Western sanctions that shut down payment routes to overseas creditors. Read more
Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century, the culmination of ever-tougher Western sanctions that shut down payment routes to overseas creditors. Read more
Tweaks may raise GST on water pumps, room rents in hospitals
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tweaks may raise GST on water pumps, room rents in hospitals
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The tax burden could increase on items like water pumps, dairy machinery, leather products and solar water pumps, and services like hospital rooms with rent above ₹5,000 a day and hotel accommodation cheaper than ₹1,000 a night, if the proposals of a ministerial panel are cleared at the Goods and Services Tax Council’s meeting this week. Read more
The tax burden could increase on items like water pumps, dairy machinery, leather products and solar water pumps, and services like hospital rooms with rent above ₹5,000 a day and hotel accommodation cheaper than ₹1,000 a night, if the proposals of a ministerial panel are cleared at the Goods and Services Tax Council’s meeting this week. Read more
Lamborghini finds more first-generation, non-metro buyers
Lamborghini finds more first-generation, non-metro buyers
Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is witnessing the emergence of a new class of buyers in India—the first-generation entrepreneur who doesn’t live in a big metro. Read more
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is witnessing the emergence of a new class of buyers in India—the first-generation entrepreneur who doesn’t live in a big metro. Read more