India is considering allowing mills to ship out stocks of raw sugar that have piled up in ports and warehouses, trade and government sources said on Tuesday, weeks after it imposed curbs on overseas sale of the sweetener. Read more

Asian stocks decline amid worries about gloomy economic outlook

Stocks dropped in Asia on Wednesday on renewed worries about a gloomy economic outlook as monetary policy tightens in much of the world to fight high inflation. Read more

Ambani makes way for son on Jio board

In a surprise move, Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani, 65, on Tuesday stepped down from the board of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the group’s telecom arm. His eldest son Akash, 30, replaced him as the chairman of the wireless unit of India’s most valuable company. Read more

GST Council to ‘correct’ rates, withdraw some tax exemptions

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday decided to correct several tax rates and withdraw some tax exemptions, apart from making a series of changes to the GST registration and refund process to boost revenue collections. Read more

Deadline extended for VPN, security rules

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has extended by about three months the deadline for complying with its controversial rules for small enterprises and virtual private network (VPN) service providers in India. Read more

Special task force to enforce plastic ban

The environment ministry said on Tuesday it has formed special task forces across all states and union territories for enforcing the planned ban on single use plastic (SUP) from next month, signalling the government’s intent to go ahead with the measure despite protests by small businesses. Read more