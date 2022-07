Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is pumping up production across three factories in July to hit the highest output in 22 months, two people aware of the plans said. India’s largest carmaker is betting on brisk sales of its sport utility vehicles, even as easing chip supplies help it increase production. Read more

Weak market, legal challenges hold up key disinvestments

The government may fail to meet its asset-sales target again as a combination of reasons, including poor market sentiments and legal challenges, has delayed planned disinvestments of state-run companies. Read more

Centre: Robust GST will help states give up compensation

The trend of robust goods and services tax (GST) revenue collection of ₹1.51 trillion a month on average in the June quarter brings states’ GST revenue receipts closer to the level of revenue protection they seek, according to the revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj. Read more

Further slide in rupee may crimp company margins, increase risks

While Indian corporates have seen a only marginal impact from the rupee’s slide so far, experts warned that the risks are building up, and any further weakening of the currency may start hurting companies. Read more

Indian manufacturers least optimistic among their global peers

Amid slowing demand and elevated inflation, the mood among Indian manufacturers remains grim. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 53.9 in June from 54.6 in May. A reading above 50 indicates expansion and one below the threshold points to a contraction. The headline index remains in the expansion zone, but the latest figure is the lowest since September last year. Read more

Volatility to continue; markets likely to remain range-bound

Stocks managed to eke out small gains in the week gone by, but volatility is expected to return as investors brace for more rate hikes and recession fears stalk developed economies. Read more

A comparison of PMS, MF & AIF for taxation purpose

If you are an investor who needs expert advice, you have a choice of three investment routes: invest in a portfolio investment scheme (PMS), a mutual fund (MF) or an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). While each of these routes differs from the other in terms of minimum investment, lock-in and liquidity of funds invested, and management fees charged, they also differ in the tax treatment of the income earned through them. Often, the tax advantage of a particular route may impact the investor’s post-tax yield. Read more

Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra govt to face floor test today

The Shiv Sena-BJP government, which has only been in office for four days, will be put to floor test today during a special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly. Ahead of the floor test, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his faction of Shiv Sena MLAs held a meeting with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MLAs, and other party leaders at a hotel in Mumbai. Read more