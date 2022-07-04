Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 4 July, 2022
Maruti guns for 22-month high vehicle output in July
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is pumping up production across three factories in July to hit the highest output in 22 months, two people aware of the plans said. India’s largest carmaker is betting on brisk sales of its sport utility vehicles, even as easing chip supplies help it increase production. Read more
Weak market, legal challenges hold up key disinvestments
The government may fail to meet its asset-sales target again as a combination of reasons, including poor market sentiments and legal challenges, has delayed planned disinvestments of state-run companies. Read more
Centre: Robust GST will help states give up compensation
The trend of robust goods and services tax (GST) revenue collection of ₹1.51 trillion a month on average in the June quarter brings states’ GST revenue receipts closer to the level of revenue protection they seek, according to the revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj. Read more
Further slide in rupee may crimp company margins, increase risks
While Indian corporates have seen a only marginal impact from the rupee’s slide so far, experts warned that the risks are building up, and any further weakening of the currency may start hurting companies. Read more
Indian manufacturers least optimistic among their global peers
Amid slowing demand and elevated inflation, the mood among Indian manufacturers remains grim. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 53.9 in June from 54.6 in May. A reading above 50 indicates expansion and one below the threshold points to a contraction. The headline index remains in the expansion zone, but the latest figure is the lowest since September last year. Read more
Volatility to continue; markets likely to remain range-bound
Stocks managed to eke out small gains in the week gone by, but volatility is expected to return as investors brace for more rate hikes and recession fears stalk developed economies. Read more
A comparison of PMS, MF & AIF for taxation purpose
If you are an investor who needs expert advice, you have a choice of three investment routes: invest in a portfolio investment scheme (PMS), a mutual fund (MF) or an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). While each of these routes differs from the other in terms of minimum investment, lock-in and liquidity of funds invested, and management fees charged, they also differ in the tax treatment of the income earned through them. Often, the tax advantage of a particular route may impact the investor’s post-tax yield. Read more
Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra govt to face floor test today
The Shiv Sena-BJP government, which has only been in office for four days, will be put to floor test today during a special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly. Ahead of the floor test, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his faction of Shiv Sena MLAs held a meeting with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MLAs, and other party leaders at a hotel in Mumbai. Read more
