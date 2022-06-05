Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mint Morning Digest: Dalal Street week ahead, gold price and more

08:00 AM IST 5 June, 2022

Read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 5 June, 2022

RBI MPC meeting to US inflation data: Top 5 triggers for stock markets this week

Stock market this week is expected to remain fully loaded with economic activities across globe. RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Meeting, European Central Bank's meeting, US inflation data, etc. are going to dictate stock market movement this week. Read more

Top 5 triggers for gold price this week

Those who want to invest in gold or having position in gold are advised to remain vigilant about up-coming gold price triggers like European first GDP data, ECB meeting, US inflation data, etc. are some of the key triggers that may dictate gold price in near term. Read more

Mercedes recalls one million older cars on fear of faulty brakes

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly one million older vehicles worldwide due to a potential problem with the braking system, the federal transport authority (KBA) said. Read more

Biden evacuated after plane breaches airspace

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were temporarily moved from their beach house in Delaware after a small private plane entered restricted airspace. Read more

US woman finds $36k cash stuffed in free sofa

A California woman found $36,000 stuffed in the cushions of a free couch she snagged on Craigslist -- and gave the money right back. Vicky Umodu needed to furnish her new home cheaply and could not believe her luck when she found a sofa set being given away. Read more

