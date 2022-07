Stocks in Asia are set to come under pressure Wednesday after fears of an economic downturn tightened their grip on financial markets, sinking oil and spurring rallies in the dollar and Treasuries. Read more

IPO fundraising to remain subdued in second half of 2022

The second half of 2022 will be another subdued period for equity capital markets, especially for initial public offerings (IPOs) with a volatile stock market being one of many macroeconomic headwinds, experts said.

Paytm Money migrates MF investors to broking business

Paytm Money, which was launched in September 2018 and crossed 6.6 million users in 2020, had in an email to customers on 4 July asked them to comply with additional Know Your Customer (KYC) norms as part of the platform's shift to the services of BSE StAR, a MF transaction platform.

How the recent customs duty hike affects gold funds

Last week, the government increased customs duty on gold from 10.75% to 15% to curtail imports of the precious metal. This was done with a view to reduce the pressure on the widening current account deficit (CAD), which, in turn, had aided the depreciation of the rupee.

Vodafone eyes MSMEs to drive enterprise biz

Vodafone Idea Ltd plans to offer its mobility and integrated internet of things (IoT) solutions, including cloud telephony and auto-receptionist, to nearly 250,000 micro, small and medium enterprises over the next year, a top company executive said. India's third-largest telco is eyeing the advisory business to corner the opportunities in this under-tapped segment.

Rupee plunges on worries over deficit

The rupee weakened sharply to a new lifetime low against the US currency on Tuesday amid sustained dollar strength and a record June trade deficit because of rising energy and gold import costs.