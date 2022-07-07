Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 7 July, 2022
Work from home in India: 73% firms plan hybrid working model post Covid-19 pandemic
With several companies experiencing challenges since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, a new survey has shared that 73% of India firms are evaluating if hybrid working arrangements will become a part of their future work model. Notably, over the past two years, several organisations in the country have witnessed the capacity to function well with a work from home set up. Read more
Luxury jewellery brand pays $7.5 million ransom in bitcoin to Russian hackers
Luxury British jeweler Graff Diamonds Corp. paid $7.5 million ransom in Bitcoin to a Russian hacking gang after it leaked data on the jeweler’s high-profile clients, according to a London lawsuit. Read more
Schengen visa delays force change in holiday plans
Long waits for tourist visas to Europe are forcing many Indians to shift to alternative destinations for vacations amid a sharp rebound in travel demand in line with the easing of the pandemic. Read more
Telcos may see slower revenue growth in Q1
The April-June quarter will see slower mobile revenue growth for the telecom sector due to subscriber decline for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, fewer 4G net additions due to lower smartphone sales and diminishing benefit of the November 2021 tariff hike, analysts said. Read more
Now is the time to learn from investing misconceptions
Investing isn’t about making short term gains but creating the right balance which drives returns in the long term. Let’s take the case of 40-year-old Shivam, who was part of the Great Resignation Wave of 2021, and is now part of the start-up layoffs. Read more
Space startups pin high hopes on upcoming space policy to reach global markets
Indian startups are banking on an upcoming space policy that they hope will spur more partnerships between the public and private sectors and even drive expansions overseas. Read more
