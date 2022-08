The Indian economy is likely to have grown in double digits in the first quarter of the current financial year, supported by strong revival in consumption and recovery in the services sector, and a low base, according to economists. With forecasts ranging between 12.5% and 15%, economists said private investment is yet to fully recover and rising interest rates led by monetary policy tightening may pose a challenge for additional investments in the manufacturing sector, while high inflation will keep corporate margins under pressure. Read more here