Stocks in Asia caught a modest tailwind Friday from a US rally sparked by hopes that policy makers can get inflation under control without causing a global economic downturn. Shares advanced in Japan, South Korea and Australia. US equity futures edged down after the best Wall Street session in two weeks swept along everything from speculative investments to technology titans. Read more

TCS Q1 Results today: Key things to watch

Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) is set to announce its financial performance for the quarter ending June 2022 (Q1FY23) today. Ahead of quarterly earnings, TCS shares witnessed buying sentiment on Thursday. In the first quarter of the current fiscal, TCS is expected to garner double-growth in the top-line front on a year-on-year basis due to strong deal execution. Also, rupee depreciation is seen to boost revenue. TCS may post constant currency revenue growth in the range of 2.5-4.5% sequentially. However, a salary wage hike is likely to impact margins. Read more

How an Indian cement maker bought Russian coal using yuan

An Indian cement maker's recent purchase of Russian coal using yuan involved India's biggest private lender, HDFC Bank, according to an invoice seen by Reuters and a source, as more details emerge of the kind of trade that could blunt Western sanctions against Moscow. Read more

Atta exporters now need nod from panel of ministers

The government on Thursday made it mandatory for exporters of wheat flour and related products such as semolina, wholemeal atta and ‘resultant atta’ to seek the approval of an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) for exports. Read more

Sri Lanka's crisis should be warning to all on global food, fuel and finance: UN

Amid economic turmoil and human misery in Sri Lanka, ongoing war in Ukraine and countries already reeling under pressure from the economic fall-out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN has urged the international community to resort to radical financial measures to help countries saddled with debt. Read more