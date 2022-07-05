Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Mint Morning Digest: Trading dries up on India crypto exchanges,  Sebi shifts focus to monitoring AIFs and more

Mint Morning Digest: Trading dries up on India crypto exchanges,  Sebi shifts focus to monitoring AIFs and more

2 min read . 08:09 AM ISTLivemint

  • Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 5 July, 2022

Stocks, US Futures advance amid tariff speculation

Most Asian stocks rose Tuesday along with US equity futures amid speculation the Biden administration could scrap some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese consumer goods. Read more

Trading dries up on India crypto exchanges as new tax kicks in

Warnings from Indian crypto exchanges that a controversial new transaction tax would erode trading are coming true, with volumes evaporating since the levy took effect. Read more

Trade deficit at a record in June amid rupee slump

India’s trade deficit widened to a record in June, adding further pressure on the Indian currency, which has hit new lows against the dollar in the past weeks. Read more

Market  regulator  shifts focus to monitoring AIFs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is often criticised for failing to enforce regulations on alternative investment funds (AIFs) with consistency. However, a recent Sebi order indicates a change in approach and shows that perhaps monitoring, investigation, and enforcement with regard to such funds is increasing. Read more

New norms disallow service fees at eateries

The government on Monday dealt a blow to restaurateurs across the country with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) disallowing them from adding a service charge to food bills. Read more

NSE’s international exchange finds few takers for US stocks

NSE International Exchange, or NSE IFSC Ltd, offers trading in 50 popular US stocks such as Apple, Amazon, and Tesla. Yet, investors don’t seem impressed—none of the scrips has witnessed active trading over the past few sessions, data from the company’s website showed. Read more

Crypto startups are betting on rewards, cashbacks, ETFs

Cryptocurrency and investment startups are betting on cashbacks, rewards, fixed interest investment schemes and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to keep trading volumes from falling drastically as the government enforces its new tax deducted at source (TDS) rule.The government had announced a 1% TDS on crypto transactions effective 1 July. Read more

