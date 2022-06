Stocks in Asia look set for a soft start on Tuesday after a global bounce from a bear market stalled in the US amid a climb in crude oil prices and Treasury yields. Read more

Netflix looking at Asia to fix its subscription crisis

Netflix Inc. is looking to Asia after its shock first-quarter slowdown, seeking to both maintain growth in the one region where it’s still adding subscribers and replicate its success there in other parts of the world. Read more

Probe in NSE’s co-location case stumbles upon new malpractice

Investigations into the co-location scandal at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have unearthed a new facet of market manipulation by high-frequency traders. The malpractice involved firing a barrage of algorithmic orders, many more than they are allowed to, to crowd out orders of rival brokerages. Read more

Yes Bank may move regulator over Goel’s tenure on Dish board

Yes Bank Ltd managed to convince the majority of Dish TV India Ltd shareholders to prevent Jawahar Goel’s continuance as managing director on Friday. However, there was a twist in the tale: guarded by the company’s Articles of Association (AoA), Goel continues as a non-executive director, catching Dish TV’s largest shareholder Yes Bank, and other minority shareholders, by surprise. Read more

Compliance steps won’t hurt genuine businesses: Vivek Johri

Upcoming measures to improve GST compliance will be balanced, and will not cause any hardship to genuine businesses, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chairman Vivek Johri said. Read more

Shadow banks see some decline in rural demand

India’s non-bank financiers are experiencing slowing demand among certain segments of rural consumers, as the double whammy of high inflation and uneven post-pandemic recovery forces them to delay discretionary spending. Read more