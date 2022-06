Large credit card issuers see decline in spending in April

Leading credit card issuers such as SBI Card, Citi India and Axis Bank reported a sequential drop in customer spending in April, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. Industry experts, however, termed it as more of a seasonal shift instead of an overall weakness in consumer sentiment. Read more

Centre to find out why Turkey rejected wheat

India will investigate the reason behind Turkey rejecting a shipment carrying more than 56,000 tonnes of Indian Durum wheat, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. Read more

Solar companies hit upon novel way to defer duties on modules

Indian solar power developers have hit upon a novel way to defer payment of steep import duties on cells and modules that took effect on 1 April, by declaring their plants as “customs bonded warehouses," two people aware of the development said. Read more

Caution sets in the markets ahead of RBI policy meet

India’s benchmark indices on Friday pared intraday gains to end in the red. The Sensex fell 664 points from the day’s high to close at 55,769, down 0.09%, or 49 points, while the Nifty was down 0.26% to close at 16,584. Read more

Six India Infoline employees penalized for front-running

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday took action against six employees at India Infoline Group for front-running, a market malpractice where individuals aware of upcoming large transactions trade using the information to make illicit gains. Read more

Spot gold price dips after breakout. Good opportunity to buy, say experts

After giving breakout at $1865 per ounce levels, spot gold price went through some profit-booking on the weekend trade session and ended at $1851 per ounce levels. Read more

Stock trading and travelling the world: How a Kolkata girl is living her dream

Rajarshita Sur quit her job as a technical analyst in a private bank in 2014 and then she chose to become an independent trader. Read more