The government may shortly initiate negotiations with Russia, Australia, Indonesia and South Africa to help state-run Coal India Ltd import coal at a discounted rate as an emergency measure to avoid a fuel shortage for the country’s strained power plants and create buffer stocks. Read more

Asia markets to consolidate on interest rate fears, treasuries drop

Stocks in Asia look set to kick off June lower after ending a month marked by intense volatility as fears of aggressive monetary tightening to fight inflation mounted. Treasury yields and the dollar jumped. Read more

Stagflation risks lower than others: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said that risks of stagflation for India are lower than other countries. Read more

Busting some myths about timing the market

To hedge risks from macro events, one should maintain a balanced portfolio and not get swayed by positioning the portfolio to time a particular macro event. Read more

eMudhra share listing today. Experts predict 'positive' debut

Shares of eMudhra Limited is going to hit the Dalal Street today. As per the information available on BSE website, eMudhra IPO listing date is 1st June 2022. Read more

High prices, Asian markets could blunt EU ban on Russian oil

The European Union’s groundbreaking decision to ban nearly all oil from Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine is a blow to Moscow’s economy, but its effects may be blunted by rising energy prices and other countries willing to buy some of the petroleum, industry experts say. Read more

‘VI won’t hesitate to lead next round of tariff hikes’

Vodafone Idea Ltd won’t hesitate to lead the next round of tariff hikes, chief executive officer and managing director Ravinder Takkar said, as India’s third-largest telco aims to achieve average revenue per user (Arpu) levels of ₹350-400 over the next three to five years. Read more

Using trademarked words as keywords is infringement: HC

The Delhi High Court recently ruled that using trademarked words registered by someone else as keywords to promote your business is a violation of the rights of the owner of the trademark. Read more

Serious adverse cases post-covid shots just 2,160: Dr. N.K. Arora

India’s top vaccine advisory body came across a total of 2,160 “severe and serious" adverse events after covid-19 vaccination over the last year and a half, accounting for only 2.7% of 80,000 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) cases. Read more

KK dies: A 2-hour live concert, an Instagram post— Hours before singer's death

Well-known Bollywood singer and composer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) passed away on Tuesday night in Kolkata. He was 53. Hours before his death KK was performing at a concert at Nazrul Mancha organised by Vivekananda College where he sang for almost an hour. Read more