Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 2 June, 2022
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Asia stocks eye jump in yields, hawkish comments: Markets wrap
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Asia stocks eye jump in yields, hawkish comments: Markets wrap
Stocks in Asia are poised to open steady Thursday as central banks amplify hawkish messages in their quest to rein in inflation and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon sounded alarm bells on the economy. Treasury yields and the dollar advanced. Read more
Stocks in Asia are poised to open steady Thursday as central banks amplify hawkish messages in their quest to rein in inflation and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon sounded alarm bells on the economy. Treasury yields and the dollar advanced. Read more
LIC confident about cleaning up bad debt investments: MD
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
LIC confident about cleaning up bad debt investments: MD
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ahead of its initial public offering Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) of India had said that it had mark-to-market losses of ₹6,028 crore on its books relating to debt investments in certain pension and group schemes, which were to be accounted for in its income statement. However, the insurer was confident of resolving the debt investments in time. Read more
Ahead of its initial public offering Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) of India had said that it had mark-to-market losses of ₹6,028 crore on its books relating to debt investments in certain pension and group schemes, which were to be accounted for in its income statement. However, the insurer was confident of resolving the debt investments in time. Read more
Key Facebook force Sheryl Sandberg steps down
Key Facebook force Sheryl Sandberg steps down
Meta's second most powerful executive Sheryl Sandberg made the shock announcement Wednesday she will leave after a 14-year tenure that included helping steer scandal-prone Facebook to advertising dominance. Read more
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meta's second most powerful executive Sheryl Sandberg made the shock announcement Wednesday she will leave after a 14-year tenure that included helping steer scandal-prone Facebook to advertising dominance. Read more
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Q4 earnings miss estimates as costs eat into margins
Q4 earnings miss estimates as costs eat into margins
Indian companies reported sales gains in the March quarter as they pushed through price hikes but saw their profit margins squeezed because of soaring energy and raw material costs, with smaller companies bearing the brunt of cost increases. Read more
Indian companies reported sales gains in the March quarter as they pushed through price hikes but saw their profit margins squeezed because of soaring energy and raw material costs, with smaller companies bearing the brunt of cost increases. Read more
Aadhaar saved over ₹2 lakh crore by eliminating fake identities: NITI Aayog
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Aadhaar saved over ₹2 lakh crore by eliminating fake identities: NITI Aayog
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On June 1, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant dubbed Aadhaar one of the world's “most successful" biometric-based identity initiatives. The "bedrock" for the government's welfare initiatives has saved the government over ₹2 lakh crore by "eliminating fake and duplicate identities", he said. Read more
On June 1, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant dubbed Aadhaar one of the world's “most successful" biometric-based identity initiatives. The "bedrock" for the government's welfare initiatives has saved the government over ₹2 lakh crore by "eliminating fake and duplicate identities", he said. Read more
NHPC eyes ₹2,000 cr revenue in FY23 under monetization pipeline
NHPC eyes ₹2,000 cr revenue in FY23 under monetization pipeline
State-run NHPC Ltd aims to securitize ₹2,000 crore revenue in the current fiscal, said its chairman and managing director, Abhay Kumar Singh. Read more
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
State-run NHPC Ltd aims to securitize ₹2,000 crore revenue in the current fiscal, said its chairman and managing director, Abhay Kumar Singh. Read more
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
SBI aims to accelerate digital agenda, says chairman Khara
SBI aims to accelerate digital agenda, says chairman Khara
State Bank of India (SBI) will undertake an exercise to transform the bank by accelerating its digital agenda, including expanding the scope and reach of the Yono app and using advanced analytics, chairman Dinesh Khara told shareholders in the lender’s 2021-22 annual report. Read more
State Bank of India (SBI) will undertake an exercise to transform the bank by accelerating its digital agenda, including expanding the scope and reach of the Yono app and using advanced analytics, chairman Dinesh Khara told shareholders in the lender’s 2021-22 annual report. Read more
Why motor insurers don’t cover consequential damages
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Why motor insurers don’t cover consequential damages
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As per motor insurance regulations, insurers don’t cover consequential damages under a motor insurance policy. This is because the damage is a consequence of a certain action and not the outcome of an uncertain event. Read more
As per motor insurance regulations, insurers don’t cover consequential damages under a motor insurance policy. This is because the damage is a consequence of a certain action and not the outcome of an uncertain event. Read more
Petrol pumps not to get higher margins
Petrol pumps not to get higher margins
Even as petrol pump dealers seek a revision of dealer margins amid high fuel prices, state-run oil marketing companies (OMC) are unlikely to revise the commission in the near future. Read more
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Even as petrol pump dealers seek a revision of dealer margins amid high fuel prices, state-run oil marketing companies (OMC) are unlikely to revise the commission in the near future. Read more
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Duplicate shares: SEBI penalises Eicher Motors for flouting rules
Duplicate shares: SEBI penalises Eicher Motors for flouting rules
Eicher Motors has been fined ₹10 lakh by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on June 1 for failing to perform due diligence in a case involving the issue of duplicate shares or new certificates. According to an order issued by the capital markets regulator, the corporation must pay the penalties within 45 days. Read more
Eicher Motors has been fined ₹10 lakh by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on June 1 for failing to perform due diligence in a case involving the issue of duplicate shares or new certificates. According to an order issued by the capital markets regulator, the corporation must pay the penalties within 45 days. Read more