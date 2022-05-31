Mint Morning Digest: Govt to release GDP data, crude breaches 122 and more

Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 31 May, 2022
India's GDP may lose speed on Covid curbs before war
India's GDP data due Tuesday is likely to show gross domestic product in the year to March 2022 grew 8.7% from a year ago, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. That’s slower than the 8.9% expansion projected by the Statistics Ministry three months ago. Read more
Markets Wrap: Stocks seen steady amid inflation worries
Stocks in Asia are poised to open steady Tuesday as investors remain cautious about whether central banks can raise interest rates to rein in inflation without derailing growth. Oil gained after the European Union backed a push to ban some Russian oil. Read more
Oil climbs above $121 per barrel
Oil prices climbed above $121 a barrel on Monday, hitting a two-month high as China eased Covid-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. Read more
Subsuming fuel in GST desirable step: Debroy
Subsuming crude oil and fuels, which currently attract excise duty and value-added taxes, into the unified national indirect tax, the GST, sooner than later is desirable in terms of tax reform and will incidentally aid in inflation management as well, Bibek Debroy, chairman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) said. Read more
Bitcoin jumped over $31,500 its biggest gain since March
Bitcoin (BTC) gained about 7%, going beyond $31,000 for the first time since March, owing to global signals. According to Coin Desk data, BTC reached a high of $31,594.75 in early morning trade on Tuesday. Read more
What a recession shock will mean for silver mutual funds
When it comes to investing in precious metals, global investors opt for gold and silver through the exchange-traded fund (ETF) route. While gold ETFs have been available to Indian investors since March 2007, silver funds were first launched here in January. Read more
Won’t buy fuel from OMCs today: Petrol pumps
Around 70,000 petrol pumps across 24 states in the country will not purchase petrol and diesel from oil marketing companies (OMC) on Tuesday, 31 May in protest of no revision in the their commissions despite rise in petrol and diesel prices. Read more
Startups dial outplacement services as layoffs loom
Indian startups are dialling outplacement firms to help retrenched employees secure a job. In the past few months, several startups sought assistance from professionals to help former employees who were laid off to prepare them and even draft their resumes to secure a job, according to outplacement firms. Read more
Waiver on cotton import duty could be extended to December
Amid a relentless rise in cotton prices, textile minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asked authorities to take a quick call on whether to extend the waiver of import duty on raw cotton to 31 December from the current cut-off of September. Read more
How these UPSC toppers defied disability and poverty to achieve their dreams
UPSC civil services 2021 rank holders are a mixed batch of bright minds from across the country. Among 685 candidates who passed India's most prestigious exam with flying colours are Delhi's Samyak Jain, (UPSC AIR 7) and Ayushi (UPSC AIR 48), both of them are visually impaired. Read more
