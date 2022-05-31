Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mint Morning Digest: Govt to release GDP data, crude breaches 122 and more

Mint Morning Digest: Govt to release GDP data, crude breaches 122 and more

India's GDP data due Tuesday is likely to show gross domestic product in the year to March 2022 grew 8.7% from a year ago
3 min read . 08:04 AM ISTLivemint

Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 31 May, 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's GDP may lose speed on Covid curbs before war

India's GDP may lose speed on Covid curbs before war

India's GDP data due Tuesday is likely to show gross domestic product in the year to March 2022 grew 8.7% from a year ago, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. That’s slower than the 8.9% expansion projected by the Statistics Ministry three months ago. Read more

India's GDP data due Tuesday is likely to show gross domestic product in the year to March 2022 grew 8.7% from a year ago, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. That’s slower than the 8.9% expansion projected by the Statistics Ministry three months ago. Read more

Markets Wrap: Stocks seen steady amid inflation worries

Markets Wrap: Stocks seen steady amid inflation worries

Stocks in Asia are poised to open steady Tuesday as investors remain cautious about whether central banks can raise interest rates to rein in inflation without derailing growth. Oil gained after the European Union backed a push to ban some Russian oil. Read more

Stocks in Asia are poised to open steady Tuesday as investors remain cautious about whether central banks can raise interest rates to rein in inflation without derailing growth. Oil gained after the European Union backed a push to ban some Russian oil. Read more

Oil climbs above $121 per barrel

Oil climbs above $121 per barrel

Oil prices climbed above $121 a barrel on Monday, hitting a two-month high as China eased Covid-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. Read more

Oil prices climbed above $121 a barrel on Monday, hitting a two-month high as China eased Covid-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. Read more

Subsuming fuel in GST desirable step: Debroy

Subsuming fuel in GST desirable step: Debroy

Subsuming crude oil and fuels, which currently attract excise duty and value-added taxes, into the unified national indirect tax, the GST, sooner than later is desirable in terms of tax reform and will incidentally aid in inflation management as well, Bibek Debroy, chairman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) said. Read more

Subsuming crude oil and fuels, which currently attract excise duty and value-added taxes, into the unified national indirect tax, the GST, sooner than later is desirable in terms of tax reform and will incidentally aid in inflation management as well, Bibek Debroy, chairman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) said. Read more

Bitcoin jumped over $31,500 its biggest gain since March

Bitcoin jumped over $31,500 its biggest gain since March

Bitcoin (BTC) gained about 7%, going beyond $31,000 for the first time since March, owing to global signals. According to Coin Desk data, BTC reached a high of $31,594.75 in early morning trade on Tuesday. Read more

Bitcoin (BTC) gained about 7%, going beyond $31,000 for the first time since March, owing to global signals. According to Coin Desk data, BTC reached a high of $31,594.75 in early morning trade on Tuesday. Read more

What a recession shock will mean for silver mutual funds

What a recession shock will mean for silver mutual funds

When it comes to investing in precious metals, global investors opt for gold and silver through the exchange-traded fund (ETF) route. While gold ETFs have been available to Indian investors since March 2007, silver funds were first launched here in January. Read more

When it comes to investing in precious metals, global investors opt for gold and silver through the exchange-traded fund (ETF) route. While gold ETFs have been available to Indian investors since March 2007, silver funds were first launched here in January. Read more

Won’t buy fuel from OMCs today: Petrol pumps

Won’t buy fuel from OMCs today: Petrol pumps

Around 70,000 petrol pumps across 24 states in the country will not purchase petrol and diesel from oil marketing companies (OMC) on Tuesday, 31 May in protest of no revision in the their commissions despite rise in petrol and diesel prices. Read more

Around 70,000 petrol pumps across 24 states in the country will not purchase petrol and diesel from oil marketing companies (OMC) on Tuesday, 31 May in protest of no revision in the their commissions despite rise in petrol and diesel prices. Read more

Startups dial outplacement services as layoffs loom

Startups dial outplacement services as layoffs loom

Indian startups are dialling outplacement firms to help retrenched employees secure a job. In the past few months, several startups sought assistance from professionals to help former employees who were laid off to prepare them and even draft their resumes to secure a job, according to outplacement firms. Read more

Indian startups are dialling outplacement firms to help retrenched employees secure a job. In the past few months, several startups sought assistance from professionals to help former employees who were laid off to prepare them and even draft their resumes to secure a job, according to outplacement firms. Read more

Waiver on cotton import duty could be extended to December

Waiver on cotton import duty could be extended to December

Amid a relentless rise in cotton prices, textile minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asked authorities to take a quick call on whether to extend the waiver of import duty on raw cotton to 31 December from the current cut-off of September. Read more

Amid a relentless rise in cotton prices, textile minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asked authorities to take a quick call on whether to extend the waiver of import duty on raw cotton to 31 December from the current cut-off of September. Read more

How these UPSC toppers defied disability and poverty to achieve their dreams

How these UPSC toppers defied disability and poverty to achieve their dreams

UPSC civil services 2021 rank holders are a mixed batch of bright minds from across the country. Among 685 candidates who passed India's most prestigious exam with flying colours are Delhi's Samyak Jain, (UPSC AIR 7) and Ayushi (UPSC AIR 48), both of them are visually impaired. Read more

UPSC civil services 2021 rank holders are a mixed batch of bright minds from across the country. Among 685 candidates who passed India's most prestigious exam with flying colours are Delhi's Samyak Jain, (UPSC AIR 7) and Ayushi (UPSC AIR 48), both of them are visually impaired. Read more