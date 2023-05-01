Top CEOs got a real-term 9% pay rise in 2022 while workers worldwide took a 3% pay cut: Report3 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 04:33 PM IST
150 of the top-paid executives in India received $1 million on average last year, a real-term pay rise of 2 percent since 2021. A single Indian executive makes in just four hours more than an average worker earns in a year
The top-paid CEOs across India, the United Kingdom, United States of America and South Africa enjoyed a 9 percent pay hike in 2022, while workers’ wages fell 3.19 percent during the same period, reveals new analysis from Oxfam which was released on the International Workers’ Day. The figures, adjusted for inflation, are based on the latest data from the International Labor Organization (ILO) and government statistics agencies.
