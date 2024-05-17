India's climate-focused fund seeks to raise $1 billion
Eversource — the joint venture of local private equity firm Everstone Capital and the UK’s Lightsource BP — raised $741 million for its maiden fund in 2022 from investors including, National Investment & Infrastructure Fund and British International Investment.
Eversource Capital, which closed India’s largest climate impact fund in 2022, is seeking to raise at least $1 billion as it scouts for companies to back in other Asian countries, according to its Chief Executive Officer.