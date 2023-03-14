Top corporates, HNIs queue up to book private jets

Apollo Hospitals has entered into a timeshare agreement with JetSetGo. “JetSetGo has a time-sharing arrangement with Apollo Hospitals. It is mostly used by promoters to make official visits. Such arrangements are increasingly gaining popularity in India. This makes sense for the user as they get the service of a private jet on demand, and at the same time, they don’t have to handle the task of managing the jet when it is not in use," the second person cited above said.