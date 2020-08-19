Top court rejects plea to transfer funds from PM CARES to NDRF

In the 75-page judgement, the top court refused the plea for formulation of a national plan for covid management, observing that the existing plan under the Disaster Management Act is sufficient to deal with the pandemic. The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.R. Shah, observed that the court has formulated five questions to be answered with respect to this plea. The questions include whether the Centre can create separate funds despite the NDRF being in place and, secondly, whether all contributions/grants should be credited to NDRF from PM CARES.