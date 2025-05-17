Top Delhi govt officers shifted in major reshuffle by home ministry | See list here

In line with the reshuffle, the Delhi government carried out interdepartmental transfers and postings of 42 senior AGMUT and DANICS cadre officers.

Updated17 May 2025, 08:35 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting with Chief Ministers, Director Generals of Police and Chief Secretaries of border states, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Secretary (Border Management) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rajendra Kumar also seen.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting with Chief Ministers, Director Generals of Police and Chief Secretaries of border states, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Secretary (Border Management) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rajendra Kumar also seen. (ANI)

In a major reshuffle of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) by the home ministry on Friday, several top bureaucrats of the Delhi government were shifted to other states and Union Territories.

These included two additional chief secretaries and a principal secretary, news agency PTI reported. In line with the reshuffle, the Delhi government carried out interdepartmental transfers and postings of 42 senior AGMUT and DANICS cadre officers.

Top govt officials shifted

  1. Ashish Chandra Verma, a 1994 batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre serving as additional chief secretary of the Finance and Revenue departments of the Delhi government, was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.
  2. Additional chief secretary, Environment and Forest, Anil Kumar Singh was also transferred to Jammu and Kashmir. Singh is a 1995 batch officer.
  3. Principal Secretary of the Vigilance Department, Sudhir Kumar, was transferred to Mizoram. Kumar is a 1999 batch officer.
  4. Special secretary of Home, K M Uppu of 2009 batch, and special secretary of Transport Sachin Shinde, a 2008 batch officer, were transferred to Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar, respectively.
  5. Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, a 2005 batch officer, who served as divisional commissioner in Kashmir, was transferred to Delhi.
  6. Dilraj Kaur, a 2000 batch officer, will return to the national capital, where she earlier served in various capacities, after her transfer from Andaman and Nicobar.
  7. Other AGMUT cadre IAS officers transferred from Delhi included Chanchal Yadav, Vinod Kavle – both 2008 batch officers – and Navin S L, a 2012 batch officer.
  8. Bipul Pathak, a 1992 batch officer, holding the charge of additional chief secretary (ACS) Industries was given the additional charge of ACS Environment and Forest.
  9. Prashant Goyal, a 1993 batch officer, who was the ACS-cum-commissioner of Transport will now be the additional chief secretary of Urban Development, said an order issued by Services Department.
  10. Navin Kumar Chaudhary, a 1994 batch officer, who was the ACS of Irrigation and Flood Control and General Administration departments will be the new ACS of the Public Works Department. A Ambarasu of 1996 batch and principal secretary of Home will be the new principal secretary of Services.
  11. Nikhil Kumar of 2002 batch will be the new health secretary and also hold additional charge of IT secretary, while Neeraj Semwal of 2003 batch, who is awaiting posting, will hold the charge of secretary revenue-cum-divisional commissioner.
  12. Niharika Rai, a 2008 batch officer, who was the secretary of finance will now be the secretary-cum-commissioner of Transport, while special secretary to the chief minister, Ravi Jha of 2011 batch, will be the excise commissioner of the Delhi government, said the order.

