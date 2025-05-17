Top Delhi govt officers shifted in major reshuffle by home ministry | See list here

In a major reshuffle of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) by the home ministry on Friday, several top bureaucrats of the Delhi government were shifted to other states and Union Territories.
These included two additional chief secretaries and a principal secretary, news agency PTI reported. In line with the reshuffle, the Delhi government carried out interdepartmental transfers and postings of 42 senior AGMUT and DANICS cadre officers.
