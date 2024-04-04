Top events of the day: PM Modi's rally in Bihar, K Kavitha's bail petition hearing and more
Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will trailblaze the NDA's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Bihar; Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct four road shows in Tamil Nadu; The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi is likely to hear interim bail petition moved by BRS MLC K Kavitha and more
Top Events of the Day: The day promises a packed schedule with PM Modi's election rallies in Bihar and West Bengal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be visiting Tamil Nadu. Also, the Delhi court is likely to hear nterim bail petition moved by BRS MLC K Kavitha today.