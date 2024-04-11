Top events today: Eid 2024, Delhi liquor stores, stock market closed, Kangana rally, Sabarimala shrine opens, and more
Top events today: Eid Al-Fitr is celebrated worldwide, marking the end of Ramadan. NSE, and BSE closed for Eid-Ul-Fitr, Sabarimala shrine opens for Vishu Puja, and more
Top Events today: Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 11, marking the end of Ramadan. In Delhi, liquor stores will remain closed on Id-ul-Fitr as per tradition. Both the NSE and BSE will be closed on April 11 for Eid-Ul-Fitr.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message