Top Events today: Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 11, marking the end of Ramadan. In Delhi, liquor stores will remain closed on Id-ul-Fitr as per tradition. Both the NSE and BSE will be closed on April 11 for Eid-Ul-Fitr.

BSP chief Mayawati is scheduled to address a public meeting in Indora, North Nagpur, Maharashtra, today Meanwhile, the Bengal Police has summoned an NIA officer in connection with an attack case In Uttar Pradesh, a section of the Agra-Lucknow expressway (Bangarmau-Unnao airstrip) will be non-operational until April 11 due to the IAF drill Gagan Shakti Abhiyan. The Sabarimala shrine in Kerala will open for special Vishu Puja from April 11 to April 18.

Movie releases for the day include 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

Eid Al-Fitr to be celebrated today

Today marks the celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, a significant religious observance in the Islamic calendar. Eid Al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marking the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. This joyous occasion is characterized by special prayers, communal gatherings, feasting, and the exchange of gifts

Delhi: Liquor stores to be closed on Id-ul-Fitr

Today, on the occasion of Eid, all liquor vends will be closed as per the directive issued by the Delhi Excise Department. Additionally, the government has mandated the closure of all liquor shops on Ram Navami (April 17th) and Mahavir Jayanti (April 21st). The order emphasizes strict enforcement, with repercussions for any violations.

NSE, BSE to be closed today

The BSE and NSE equity markets will be closed for trading on Thursday due to Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).

Maharashtra: BSP chief Mayawati will address a public meeting at Indora in North Nagpur Apr11

West Bengal: Bengal Police summons NIA officer in attack case April 11

Karnataka extends midday meal programme during summer vacation due to drought Apr 11 to May 28

Part of Agra-Lucknow expressway will not be functional till Apr 11

In Uttar Pradesh, a section of the Agra-Lucknow expressway, specifically the stretch from Bangarmau to the Unnao airstrip, will be temporarily closed until April 11th. This closure is a result of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) drill known as Gagan Shakti Abhiyan. However, due to the ongoing IAF drill, this particular section of the expressway will not be operational during the specified period.

EC notice to Randeep Surjewala over remarks on Hema Malini, seeks response by Apr 11

HP: Kangana Ranaut to resume her election campaign from Kullu on April 11

Kerala: Sabarimala shrine opens for special Vishu Puja

The renowned Sabarimala shrine in Kerala, is set to open its gates for a special occasion—the Vishu Puja—from April 11th to April 18th. Vishu, a significant festival in the Malayalam calendar, marks the beginning of the New Year in Kerala and is celebrated with great fervor and devotion by devotees from far and wide

Film releases on Eid Day

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starter ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to release today on April 11

Fujifilm to release 1st new flagship Instax camera in 11 years

Huawei reportedly to unveil new car and PC products April 11

Heathrow Airport, border workers go on strike from April 11 to 14 (UK)

