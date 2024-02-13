PM Modi to be on a two-day official visit to UAE from February 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates today , where he will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, address the World Government Summit, and meet with top UAE officials. PM Modi's agenda in Qatar includes meetings with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, among other senior officials. This visit marks Modi's first to Qatar since 2016.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda visits Chennai for NDA ‘Pada Yatra’: BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda participated in the party's 'En Mann, En Makkal' padayatra in Chennai on Sunday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. A significant presence of BJP State District Union executives, party members, and the general public was observed during the pada yatra. The six-month-long padayatra was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state's pilgrim town of Rameswaram on July 28th. During his Yatra in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, the BJP President urged all mothers, women, and youth to work together for political change.

Dilli Chalo march by 200 farm unions to Delhi: Farmers are set to begin their 'Delhi Chalo' march Tuesday morning, a farmer leader asserted here after their five-hour-long meeting with two Union ministers over their demands remained inconclusive. However, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who along with Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal attended the second round of talks with the farmer leaders, said a consensus was reached on most issues and a formula was proposed for resolving some others through the formation of a committee. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that farmers will head to Delhi on Tuesday to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

President Droupadi Murmu to share her life journey in episode of ‘Nai Soch Nai Kahani- A Radio Journey with Smriti Irani’: All India Radio will air an hour-long programme on Tuesday in which President Droupadi Murmu reflects on her journey to the country’s highest constitutional post – from childhood memories to stories in public life – in an interview with Union minister Smriti Irani.

“The special episode, recorded at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, will be broadcast on World Radio Day tomorrow at 9 am on Akashvani Gold and 7 PM on Akashvani Rainbow," the public broadcaster said in a statement on Monday.

The programme will be aired in the radio series, ‘Nai Soch Nai Kahani - A Radio Journey with Smriti Irani’, hosted by the Union minister for the All India Radio (AIR). The show celebrates incredible tales of empowerment of women with the aid of the government's initiatives.

Jharkhand land scam case-Hemant Soren judicial custody till Feb 13, to appear before the court: Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was sent to judicial custody for a day in connection with a money laundering case. Earlier in the day, he was produced before a court in Ranchi.

Sanatana Dharma-Patna Court asks Udhayanidhi Stalin to appear before it on February 13: The special judge (MP/MLA cases) Sarika Wahaliya also asked Udhayanidhi to appear in person or through a lawyer before the court on February 13 to answer charges levelled against him under various sections of the IPC.

AAP to decide on candidates for LS seats in Goa, Haryana, Gujarat: Aam Aadmi Party's will hold its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Tuesday at 11:30 am in the national capital, at the residence of AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said AAP in a statement.

The decision on Lok Sabha candidates from Goa, Gujarat, and Haryana is likely to be taken in the meeting, according to the statement.

Krishna River projects-KCR to launch movement to protect Telangana's rights over water: On Tuesday, BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made a bold comeback to active politics, expressing his dissatisfaction with the Congress government's stance against Telangana. He announced plans for a public gathering in Nalgonda on February 13, emphasizing his commitment to safeguarding Telangana's rights regarding Krishna River waters.

Kerala-PC George’s Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party to merge with BJP: Seven-time MLA P.C. George has merged the Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), which was registered as a political party in 2017, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The merger was announced Wednesday in the presence of Union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan, besides Prakash Javadekar, the party’s Kerala incharge.

Team India to start training in Rajkot ahead of third test against England: India is all set to play the 3rd Test against England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from February 15. However, ahead of the Test, Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed what he expects from home boy Cheteshwar Pujara.

SC seeks Centre's reply by Feb 13 on Kerala's plea against cap imposed on borrowing: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to respond in two weeks to a suit by the Kerala government accusing it of interfering in exercise of its "exclusive, autonomous and plenary powers" to regulate the state's finances by imposing a ceiling on net borrowing.

Sebi to auction 30 properties of 6 companies to recover money on February 13: Sebi will auction 30 properties of six companies, including Mangalam Agro Products, on February 13 to recover money illegally collected from the investors. The properties will be auctioned for a reserve price of nearly ₹30 crore.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!