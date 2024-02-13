Top events of 13 February: From PM Modi in UAE to farmers' Dilli Chalo protest, and more
PM Modi to visit UAE from February 13, inaugurate first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
PM Modi to be on a two-day official visit to UAE from February 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates today, where he will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, address the World Government Summit, and meet with top UAE officials. PM Modi's agenda in Qatar includes meetings with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, among other senior officials. This visit marks Modi's first to Qatar since 2016.