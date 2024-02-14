Top events of 14 February: From inauguration of BAPS Temple in UAE by PM Modi to Valentine's Day, all you need to track
PM Modi will inaugurate UAE's BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14, marking a significant moment for the city's Hindu community.
Valentine’s Day celebrations: Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14, holds different meanings for different people. While it's traditionally associated with romantic love, it's important to remember that love comes in many forms, and this day can be a celebration of all of them.