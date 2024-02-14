Valentine’s Day celebrations: Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14, holds different meanings for different people. While it's traditionally associated with romantic love, it's important to remember that love comes in many forms, and this day can be a celebration of all of them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi to inaugurate Swaminarayan sect’s BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE: Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate UAE's historic BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14, marking a significant moment for the city's Hindu community. Public access begins March 1st.

PM Modi to visit Doha, bilateral meeting with Emir of Qatar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday after concluding his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said at a press conference on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President Murmu to address tribal women associated with Self Help Groups at Beneshwar Dham: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday evening and was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. She will stay the night in the state capital and will visit Mehandipur Balaji temple in Dausa and Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur district on Wednesday. On Wednesday, after attending Aarti at the Balaji temple in Dausa at 10.35 am, she will visit Hari temple in Beneshwar Dham at 2 pm. Later, she will attend a Lakhpati Didi sammelan at Beneshwar Dham at 3.40 pm.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter UP from Chandauli: Owing to the state board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has decided to reduce the duration of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in the state, party members said on Monday.

Basant Panchami- Saraswati Puja on Feb 14: Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, is marked in several states of India. It is celebrated to worship the Goddess Saraswati. This year the Basant Panchami festival will be celebrated on February 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Himachal Pradesh budget session from Feb 14 to 29: The budget session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will begin on February 14 and continue till February 29, with the budget being presented on February 17.

Kerala-SDPI to take out State-wide ‘jatha’ from Feb 14: The Kerala chapter of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is set to embark on a 'jatha' journey spanning from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, scheduled from February 14 to March 1, under the banner of ‘Reclaiming the country,’ according to a report by The Hindu.

Bengaluru liquor ban from Feb 14 to Feb 17: The liquor ban in parts of Bengaluru will come into force from 5 pm on February 14 to 6 am on February 17 as the Legislative Council by-election to Bangalore Teachers Constituency is scheduled for February 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UP- Court sends accused BJP MLA to police custody until Feb 14 in Ulhasnagar Firing case: Advocate Rahul Arora, defence counsel, told ANI, “The court has sent accused Ganpat Gaikwad to police custody until February 14. The investigation is at a preliminary stage."

Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium to be named after Niranjan Shah: On February 14, a day before the third Test match, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) stadium will be renamed after Niranjan Shah, the long-serving affable administrator, who gets an advance birthday present before he enters the octogenarian club in June.

Indonesian general election 14 Feb: On Wednesday, polling stations across the expansive nation of Indonesia commenced operations, as over 200 million eligible voters cast their ballots to select a new president, marking what is deemed as the largest single-day election worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SpaceX targeting Feb. 14 for launch of IM-1 private moon mission: The upcoming mission, a component of Nasa's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program and the Artemis campaign, is slated to launch no earlier than 12:57 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

NASA's Research Opportunities in Space and Earth Science (ROSES)-2024 to be Released Feb 14: ROSES is an omnibus solicitation, with many individual program elements, each with its own due dates and topics.23 hours ago

Indonesia, Bali to collect tourism tax from Feb 14: Bali is poised to enforce its recently introduced tourism tax starting from February 14, as authorities unveil the last-minute specifics leading up to the rollout. Among the confirmed details is the exemption of seven visitor visa categories from the IDR 150,000 tourism tax fee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

