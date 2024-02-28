Top Events of the Day: Bill Gates, PM Modi in Odisha, Gyanvapi suit hearing, Bharat Highways InvIT IPO and more
Top Events of The Day: With Bill Gates scheduled to visit Odisha, along with chances of PM Modi to be in Odisha too, February 28 appears to be quite eventful. Meanwhile, PM Modi will also lay the foundation of Kulasekarapattinam spaceport and OIL to announce a global partner roadshow in Abu Dhabi.
Top Events of The Day: Odisha seemed to have taken centre stage as Bill Gates is scheduled to visit the state, however, there are chances for PM Modi to be in the state as well. Meanwhile, PM Modi likely to inaugurate the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. The date of February 28 appears to be buzzing with updates. Here are top events for the day: