Top Events of The Day: Odisha seemed to have taken centre stage as Bill Gates is scheduled to visit the state, however, there are chances for PM Modi to be in the state as well. Meanwhile, PM Modi likely to inaugurate the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. The date of February 28 appears to be buzzing with updates. Here are top events for the day:

PM Modi likely to inaugurate Mumbai Coastal Road Project Feb 28

PM Modi likely to visit Odisha on Feb 28

Kulasekarapattinam spaceport: PM Modi to lay foundation stone Feb 28 (TN)

PM-KISAN scheme: Instalment to be transferred to beneficiaries' accounts

Bharat Highways Invit’s ₹2,500-crore IPO to open on Feb 28

OIL to announces global partner roadshow in Abu Dhabi Feb 28

Goa ST quota: Note to be placed before Union cabinet Feb 28

Gyanvapi suit: Hearing set on Feb 28, court considers new parties

WB: Mamata to visit Jhargram on Feb 28

INSAT-3DS is set to be at its ‘In Orbit Testing’ location by Feb 28

Telangana: Semi-Finals of Pro Kabaddi League Feb 28

Vivo V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Set to Launch Feb 28

Birth Anniversary: Morarji Ranchhodji Desai

Death Anniversary: Kamala Kaul Nehru, Rajendra Prasad

National Science Day to honour the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' (India)

Bill Gates to visit Odisha on Feb 28

