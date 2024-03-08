Top Events of the Day: International Women's Day; PM to visit Assam's Kaziranga; Banks, markets closed on Mahashivratri
Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to visit Kaziranga National Park in Assam, inaugurating projects worth ₹18,000 crore. Congress to declare Lok Sabha candidates for Assam. Govt and exporters to discuss 'Red Sea crisis' challenges.
As the world is celebrating International Women's Day on Friday, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth around ₹18,000 crore during his two-day tour of Assam starting Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
