Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Bangladesh for a high-level meeting amid bilateral tensions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Bima Sakhi Yojana during his visit to Haryana. Meanwhile, a Delhi court will hear witness statements in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

Vikram Misri to Visit Bangladesh Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is expected to arrive in Dhaka today for high-level talks amid heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh after the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took over.

Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hosain confirmed that the Foreign Secretary-level Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) will take place in Dhaka. This meeting marks the first visit by a senior Indian official since the interim government assumed power on August 8, replacing Sheikh Hasina as prime minister.

Discussions will likely include key bilateral issues such as Sheikh Hasina's potential extradition and visa-related concerns, signalling the importance of maintaining dialogue between the two neighbours during a politically sensitive period.

PM to Launch Women-Centric Scheme Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Panipat, Haryana, today to inaugurate the Pradhan Mantri Bima Sakhi Yojana, an inittiaive designed to empower women.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed enthusiasm about the visit, stating, "Our government will continuously fulfil the promises we made in the state and take Haryana forward." The event is anticipated to be a major milestone in the government's agenda for social and economic development, particularly for women in rural areas.

Court Hearing in Anti-Sikh Riots Case A Delhi court will today hear the testimonies of two former police officials in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh had summoned witnesses Ravi Sharma and Dharam Chand for their statements regarding the killings of three Sikhs at Gurdwara Pul Bangash in 1984. However, the hearing was deferred earlier after the witnesses were unable to depose.

The case remains one of the most high-profile investigations into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which followed the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO opens Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO will open for subscription on Monday, December 9, and close on Wednesday, December 11. Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share with face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 equity shares thereafter.

Review of Breivik's Detention Appeal An Oslo court will today hear an appeal filed by mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik concerning the conditions of his imprisonment.

Breivik, who killed 77 people in a 2011 attack that included a bombing in Oslo and a shooting spree at a Labour Party youth camp on Utoya Island, has been serving a 21 years in prison, which can be extended as long as he is considered a threat.