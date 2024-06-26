Top Events of the Day: The election of the Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for June 26. The Supreme Court will decide on Arvind Kejriwal's plea, while the new Telecom Act comes into effect, replacing a 138-year-old law. Additionally, the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi will be heard, and the International Sugar Organisation meeting kicks off in Delhi. The Orissa High Court's deadline for jail decongestion, Assam's cabinet meeting in Nalbari, Essel Group's appeal hearing in Bombay High Court, and HAL's board meeting to consider the final dividend payout also mark today's agenda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha speaker's election today The election of the Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for June 26. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to address Parliament on June 27.

HAL Board to consider final dividend payout for FY23-24 on June 26 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced that its Board of Directors will consider the final dividend payout for the financial year 2023-24 in a meeting scheduled for June 26.

Supreme Court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea for June 26 The Supreme Court has scheduled its decision on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea for June 26. This follows the High Court's suspension of his bail in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam. The apex court will wait for the High Court's verdict before making a ruling.

Centre implements new telecom Act, effective June 26 The new Telecommunications Act of 2023 will come into effect today, replacing the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraph Act of 1933. This new legislation addresses the substantial technological advancements in the telecommunications sector.

Hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi set for June 26 The defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, filed by BJP's Vijay Mishra, will be heard in a UP court on June 26. This follows remarks Gandhi allegedly made about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

International sugar organisation meeting scheduled for June 26-27 in Delhi As the chair of the London-based International Sugar Organisation (ISO), India will host the annual sugar meet in New Delhi from June 25-27. Key internal meetings are planned for June 26-27, following the inauguration by Food Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Orissa HC sets June 26 deadline for decongesting state jails The Orissa High Court has set today as the deadline for the state government to decongest jails in Bhubaneswar, Jajpur, and Bhadrak. This decision comes after noting that these jails have been consistently overcrowded.

Assam Government to hold 14th outstation cabinet meeting in Nalbari on June 26 Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has announced that Nalbari will host the 14th outstation cabinet meeting of the Government of Assam on June 26, led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Bombay High Court adjourns hearing on Essel Group appeal to June 26 The Bombay High Court has adjourned the hearing on Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra's appeal against SEBI's order and summons in the alleged fund diversion matter involving Zee Entertainment to June 26.

