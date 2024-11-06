Today's lineup includes the US presidential polls, ACME Solar’s ₹29 billion IPO launch, Swiggy’s IPO opening, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s appearance before Lokayukta police, and Skoda’s Kylaq SUV debut. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri will also brief Parliament on India-Canada ties and East Tech 2024 launches to enhance defence collaborations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ACME Solar’s ₹ 29 billion IPO hits the market ACME Solar Holdings launches its much-anticipated ₹29 billion IPO on November 6, with plans to close on November 8. The IPO is set at a price band of ₹275-289 per equity share and features a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale by ACME Cleantech Solutions. Proceeds from the IPO will be allocated to subsidiary investments and debt repayment, according to an ACME statement. This IPO positions the solar energy firm for significant growth in renewable energy financing.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to appear before Lokayukta police over MUDA land allocations Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to appear before Lokayukta police in Mysuru on November 6. The investigation concerns alleged irregularities in land allocation by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to Siddaramaiah's wife. The CM’s appearance is expected to shed light on the ongoing probe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri to brief Parliament on India-Canada relations In light of escalating diplomatic tensions, foreign secretary Vikram Misri will address the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs on November 6. The briefing aims to update Parliament on the current status and challenges in India-Canada relations, as both countries navigate ongoing strains in diplomatic engagement.

Skoda Kylaq subcompact SUV to make India debut Skoda is set to debut its Kylaq subcompact SUV in India today, marking the brand’s re-entry into the sub-4-meter segment after a hiatus since 2020. Skoda has been actively promoting the launch, featuring director Rohit Shetty in teasers. The SUV’s unveiling is expected to draw significant attention with high-energy visuals as part of Shetty's campaign.

Swiggy's IPO opens on November 6, raises ₹ 5,085 crore in anchor funding Swiggy’s IPO is set to open for public subscription on November 6, following an anchor book that secured ₹5,085 crore from institutional investors on November 5. The food delivery giant aims to raise ₹11,327.43 crore, making it one of the largest IPOs this year. The offering includes both new equity issuance and an extensive offer for sale of shares, with a price range of ₹371-390 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US Election Results 2024 The United States (US) is voting on November 5–Election Day–to elect its next President. Millions have already participated in early voting to choose their next president.

Q2 results November 6 Aadhar Housing Finance, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Blue Star, Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries, Delta Corp, Dhanuka Agritech, GE Power India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Granules India, Gujarat Gas, Jindal Steel & Power, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jyoti Structures, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, KPI Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation of India, Rain Industries, RITES, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, Singer India, Sonata Software, Tata Steel, TeamLease Services, Trident, Usha Martin, Welspun Investments and Commercials, and Zuari Agro Chemicals.

‘East Tech 2024’ exhibition to boost Army-industry collaboration kicks off today The Indian Army’s Eastern Command will host ‘East Tech 2024’ starting today to foster collaboration with domestic defence manufacturers. The exhibition will showcase advanced technologies from MSMEs, DRDO, and DPSUs to address the Eastern Command's operational needs, highlighting the Army's ongoing commitment to enhancing national defence capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde launches poll campaign with rallies in Mumbai Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will launch his assembly election campaign today in Mumbai. He is scheduled to hold two rallies, supporting Shiv Sena candidates in the Kurla East and Andheri East constituencies. These events mark Shinde's entry into the campaign season as the state gears up for the upcoming assembly elections.