Top Events of the Day: AAP's door-to-door campaign, exchanges to rollout T+0, LS polls Phase 1 nomination papers
Top Events of the Day: AAP will organise a door-to-door campaign to invite people to a grand rally. The election nomination papers for Phase 1 of the LS polls will undergo scrutiny on March 28. Indian exchanges will roll out the beta version of T+0 settlement from today
Top Events of the Day: The interim protection granted to Byju Raveendran by the Karnataka High Court ends today. Amid the Bengaluru water crisis, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will conduct a water adalat today. Akasa Air will operate its first international flight to Doha on March 28. Shriram Finance to replace UPL in Nifty50 from March 28.